Transcript: Sunaina Sinha, Global Head of Private Capital with Raymond James

Barry Ritholtz: This week on the podcast. Yet another extra special guest. Is there any other kind? Sina Sinha is the global head of Private Capital Advisory group for Raymond James. The Raymond James platform manages $1.6 trillion in total assets and advises on a whole lot more. Sina had stood up her own private capital group, Siebel Capital, which was acquired by Raymond James, and she’s been there for the past three and a half years. She works as an advisor for a number of LPs and gps and pretty much everybody in between. If you’re at all interested in the growth in private equity and private capital and how this sector of the investment world is changing and where it might go, I think you’ll find this to be a fascinating conversation. Ena has a unique perch in the world of not only venture and angel investing, but most especially private equity and private capital. I found this conversation to be fascinating and I think you will also, with no further ado, my conversation with Raymond James. Ena Sinha. Ena Sinha, welcome to Bloomberg.

Sunaina Sinha: Thank you very much for having me, Barry.

Barry Ritholtz: Well, thank you so much for coming. So I was delving through your background and I had to first ask BS in management science and a master’s in engineering and in chemical engineering from Stanford, where you were a Mayfield fellow and then an MBA from Harvard. What was the original career plan?

Sunaina Sinha: Well, the original career plan very much was to go into the biotech industry, which is what I did after I graduated from Stanford, hence the master’s in chemical engineering, which was an unusual master’s to get after doing your undergraduate in industrial engineering, which was then relabeled as management sciences and engineering at Stanford. But it allowed me to go into the healthcare vertical straight out of Stanford. I worked for two small and medium sized businesses owned by the same investor group and cut my teeth on those. And then realized as a result of that experience, firstly it was phenomenal experience. I was working directly with the CEO and president of both companies, but I realized that the biotech vertical was not my playing field for the long term, hence the NBA at Harvard to find another career path and, and that led me into asset management.

Barry Ritholtz: So the really interesting thing I, for reasons between Stanford and the fact that you’re here via San Francisco, I just assumed you were living out there, but you’re not. You’re London based. Yeah. Tell me, how did you end up picking Stanford? How did you end up in California? You

Sunaina Sinha: Know, I grew up all over the world. They call people like me, third culture kids. They’re born in one place. So born in India, grew up in many other places, and then land up in another place altogether.

Barry Ritholtz:Well, when you say many other places, what I often hear is, you know, India to London, to Boston, New York, California. You seem to have traveled a little. Where else? Tell me where you grew

Sunaina Sinha: Up. So my dad was a diplomat for the World Bank, grew up in Nigeria, in Lagos, in Harare, Zimbabwe, and then in Hanoi, Vietnam. I applied to universities from colleges in the US and also in the UK from Hanoi. There were no places to take the SAT in Vietnam back then, so we flew to Bangkok. My, my dad flew me to Bangkok to take my SAT ones, and then we flew back a few weeks later to take the SAT twos and flew few back. I flew back again to do interviews and I was blessed enough to get into a number of, of great US Ivy Leagues, but ended up choosing Stanford because even then Barry, I knew I was an entrepreneur at heart. I wanted to build businesses, scale businesses, and help other people scale their businesses. And Stanford had that rag magic between entrepreneurship and technology and, and the nexus of, of starting to grow things, which is what I wanted to learn most.

Barry Ritholtz: We always pay attention to regions where there is a pool of capital, a world class educational institution and a, a private sector that can combine all three. There’s no doubt Silicon Valley and Stanford is, is one of the leading places. So if that’s what you wanted to do, you certainly picked, well, how did you end up back in London as, as where you wanted to live?

Sunaina Sinha: Yeah, so I had the most incredible experience at Stanford. Ended up working in the Bay Area straight after that, still very close ties to Stanford, was still teaching a class there over even after graduation and, and working with a bunch of professors out there at the time. When it came to picking where I wanna do my MBA again, I had the choice between the Stanford of the East as, as I call Harvard Business School, but also to go back to Stanford. And I knew that if I didn’t leave then I may never leave the Bay Area. It’s such a special place and such a special bastion and ecosystem of entrepreneurship and, and technology and growth and ideas. Made the decision to leave just to try something new at that point, went to Harvard for my MBA and then had made the ch his choice at that point to switch out of biotech and interviewed with a whole bunch of of firms and ended up getting into the hedge fund world, doing capital raising for two large hedge funds. And one of them Brevin Howard would, was headquartered in London. So moved over to London back in 2009 and the rest is history. Have been a resident of London. My family would argue with you, Barry, and argue with anybody who asked them that I live on a plane ’cause I manage a global business over seven offices, sixth of which happen to be in the us. So I’m stateside a lot and also travel the rest of Europe, but home very much is London today. So

Barry Ritholtz: I wanna rewind a little bit bit, I don’t wanna skip that middle experience. So you were at a couple of hedge funds, you were at Bridgewater, which is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Yes. And you were at Brevin Howard, which was, which is still headquartered in London. In either of those cases, you weren’t working as an investor, right? You were a researcher, analyst, capital raiser. How did those experiences at Bridgewater and and Bren Howard affect how you look at the world of investing? Clearly two superstar funds that have put together really impressive long-term track record.

Sunaina Sinha: Absolutely. When it comes to any asset management business, Barry, two things important. Make smart investment decisions and have investors to back you to do them right. And so I knew I had to master in one of those, those streams. And the stream I picked was I do the capital raising to, that enables the asset management industry engine to turn. And both Bridgewater and Brev and Howard were incredible training grounds to teach you just how to do that. But secondly, how to cover investors systematically and how to think about the world in a holistic way and what levers drive what others. Both were macro hedge funds, as you know, and understanding how macro markets work, how they interplay with each other is incredibly important. I use that day to day. When I speak to my private equity clients today, I use it all the time when it comes to understanding how markets are gonna affect different types of investors. How does the oil price impact my sovereign wealth fund investors? How does what’s happening with rates, impact endowments and pension plans? All of it is incredibly interlinked and it’s that interlinkage that macro thinking really teaches you,

00:07:35 [Speaker Changed] Huh, real, really intriguing. So it’s kind of interesting that you’re in private equity, you spend time in the world of hedge funds, but you also made a number of venture investments going back to the early 2010s. Tell us a little bit about how you sort of got involved in seed and angel investing. Very early stage venture investing,

00:07:59 [Speaker Changed] You know, we all have to decide what our gifts are to offer in in the world. You know, what are the gifts I have to offer is how do you help businesses growth hack and get to the next level of scale. I did that with two businesses early on in, in the early 2010s, as you say, bought a business called Barco, it was fitness boutique in the uk doing something new for women by women. Grew that over a course of six or seven years, very successful business and sold that to a private equity backed strategic, did that again with a business called Mindful Chef, a healthy recipe box business that grew like gangbusters, especially over the covid years. And sold that to Nestle as well. I now, I’m chairperson of the board of a publicly listed company called SFC Energy. They do clean energy fuel cells and being able to steer entrepreneurs and enable them to realize their vision and think tactically as well as strategically as to how to get there and help them do that. That’s very much something that helps me come alive every single day. So,

00:08:58 [Speaker Changed] So let’s, let’s expand on that. ’cause I, most people, I would imagine, think of angel investing very different than private equity investing. One is you’re betting on a team, you’re betting on a founder and some innovative new idea where there may not even be a market for that sort of thing yet, as opposed to taking existing company and management team and product and saying, here’s how to level up, here’s how to make this more productive, efficient, and really reach your potential. What’s the overlap or what’s skills you bring from one to the other?

00:09:31 [Speaker Changed] Well, I think the most important skill I bring is the fact that I’ve started my own business, grown it from scratch and sold it to a Fortune 300. So I’ve, I’ve seen all legs of this journey.

00:09:44 [Speaker Changed] So not just an investor, but an operator

00:09:46 [Speaker Changed] As well by an operator and a grower of, of her own business. So that’s the first thing. The second thing is, you are absolutely right Barry. The muscle it takes to grow from zero to 10 or revenue or zero to 10 of EBITDA is very different from the journey that takes 10 from 10 to a hundred and a hundred to a billion. These are different muscles and these are different levers in the business, but also levers in mindset. I’ve done zero to 10 quite a few times. So in my angel investing businesses, it was very much that, hey, how do we get from zero to 10 of ebitda that takes a certain amount of nimbleness, hunger, agility, scrappiness. And I love that, having done that myself, I know what that feels like. I can relate to the entrepreneurs, I can help them duck and weave through whatever’s coming at them.

00:10:31 [Speaker Changed] I’m, I’m sensing the word pivot coming.

00:10:34 [Speaker Changed] I’m not gonna use it ’cause you used it already, but you’ve gotta be able to figure out what I call the incomings. It’s, life is throwing a lot at you. The market throws a lot at you and what are you gonna ignore and deflect and what are you gonna say? Okay, that’s the signal from this noise. That’s where I double click. That takes a pattern recognition that I have now that said, over the last few years, once I’ve sold my business to Raymond James, I’m doing that other sec, second leg of the journey. How do you take something that’s established, growing, proven and really scale it? And that’s the same thing I’m doing with the public board seat at SFC, helping that management team and that board take an existing business of these businesses doing, you know, close to $150 million of revenue. You know, very profitable, growing organically, 30% year on year. How do you take that and scale that to the next level? How do you make that a billion dollar business? So now I’m trying my hand at that second leg of the journey, but that first leg of zero to 10 that I’ve done a few times over and I think I’ve got real value to add to entrepreneurs there.

00:11:32 [Speaker Changed] So, so let me roll even further back. You, you launched Siebel Capital in 2011. What made you decide, I’m gonna throw out a, a whole new company that’s focused on, was it venture or private equity?

00:11:47 [Speaker Changed] At the beginning it was set focused both on private equity and hedge funds. But within a year and a half I retired all our hedge fund business because I could see the capital inflows going into the private markets opportunity. That was the right call to make. As you think about the last decade, the inflows into private equity have been phenomenal and we’ve been a great beneficiary of that, of that flow and that movement. But in the early days, what enabled me to start or what gave me the conviction to start was really the belief that build it and they will come. And if they don’t come, at least you are enjoying the journey for yourself. I knew I loved capital raising. I knew I could do that effectively and I could do that for a handful of clients. And my goal very much was, let me give this a shot and if it doesn’t work, I’ll go out and get a job again. I was in my early thirties, I didn’t have a mortgage, I didn’t have kids, I had very few liabilities. It was a risk, it was a calculated one and I’m very glad I took it ’cause it worked out beautifully. But it’s not for the faint of heart, that’s for sure. Being an entrepreneur isn’t, anyway, but being an entrepreneur in an industry like financial services where there’s these old and very incumbent 800 pound gorillas are all around you is certainly not

00:12:56 [Speaker Changed] To, to say the very least. You went to Stanford, you were an adjunct professor, visiting guest professor what?

00:13:02 [Speaker Changed] I was a guest lecturer with lecture Stanford Lecture School of Engineering lecture. Yes.

00:13:05 [Speaker Changed] But you are also on the advisory board for the Stanford Institute of Economic Policy and Research. Tell us a little bit about what you do there and how that ties into your day job.

00:13:17 [Speaker Changed] As you know, I love macro and I love thinking about how policy and macro movements around markets around the world really impact what’s happening in the ground reality for businesses that are run all over the world. The spr, as it’s called the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy and Research, is an incredible congregation of leading economists, lo Noble laureates, policy advisors from all walks of life across Stanford, around the world who joined the institute to look at the big problems facing the world today and think about how do you, how do you solve them? How do you come at them? It could be from looking at how social security reform or looking at homelessness in California, or thinking about the age issue in Japan. They could look at any number of issues globally and parse it using the world’s leading experts and actually research how to come out at the other side of it.

00:14:11 Some of the most powerful research that I’ve encountered at SPR being on that board, I’ll give you one that really astounded me. One of the researchers there, Nick Bloom, has done some of the most definitive research on flexible working and how it impacts productivity retention and how it’s very much here to stay or should be very much flies in the face of how some Wall Street banks think about the return to work. Fascinating empirical evidence there that he’s collected. Another piece of research there then I’ll quickly mention is work on labor force participation by women dipping in the summer months as kids come out to school. Interesting on how it very

00:14:48 [Speaker Changed] Seasonal,

00:14:49 [Speaker Changed] Very seasonal. What do we do about that that costs the US United States GDP growth in the summer months. Fascinating. The interlinkages between women, our education policy, labor force, productivity, and again, ultimately the growth of the economy.

00:15:04 [Speaker Changed] So early in the 2010s, you were doing some angel investing. Tell us what you were looking for, either in sectors or technologies. What, what attracted you to the angel space?

00:15:16 [Speaker Changed] What attracted me to the angel space was that I was building my business and had skills and learnings I wanted to share. But more importantly, when I looked for businesses and entrepreneurs to back, it came down to really two very important criteria. The first is people, people people. I learned that during my Mayfield Fellows program journey at Stanford, where that was drilled into us. It starts with the people. It ends with the people, and secondly, the companies and the products they were building had to do good and do well, right? That, that they had to have a positive impact on the communities that they operated in. So if you think about the recipe food business that was all about healthy eating. The fitness business was all about an exercise program that’s efficiently designed for women’s bodies. If you think about the clean energy business that I, I am now chair on the board of it, that is all about clean energy, fuel cell alternatives to diesel generators and to polluting generator types. So that’s kind of the thematic that I lean into the most.

00:16:17 [Speaker Changed] Really interesting. So you, you very easily could have either set this up as a VC fund or affiliated yourself with a venture group. What are the advantages to being an individual making single decision investments into a startup?

00:16:33 [Speaker Changed] I think the biggest advantage is that you are, there’s full alignment because you are not operating with OPM other people’s money, right? It is your money, it’s your skin in the game. The alignment of interest is one thing that you learn in private equity and all private markets investing that it’s all about alignment of interest. You can’t exit these things unless you grow value and you are in sync with the founders and with management teams because they’re private businesses. So you’ve gotta figure out, if you have that match and an alignment of both economic interest but also vision and execution forte into the next three to five year journey, that’s the minimum amount of amount of time you’ll be together for. So that’s why I think doing it as an individual always gave me much more reward and also, quite frankly, economic success than doing it as a, as a fund investor. The other thing I’d add is that I found very early on that professionally speaking in terms of my day job, Barry, what was I really good at? I was really good at the capital markets function. I was really good at the capital raising, liquidity organization started side of the business and that’s what Bil Capital did. So I knew that was gonna be my day-to-day jam and on the board of some of these companies, I would be able to go and add the value of how to grow their businesses. So

00:17:49 [Speaker Changed] Let’s talk a little bit about your day job. You set up Siebel Capital in, in London, right? London, that’s where you founded? Correct. So before we get into the advisory services you provide, I’m a big Anglo file. Yeah, I love London. But there’s such a difference between how they operate the economy and, and especially the financial sector. Let, let’s talk a little bit about that. What’s it like being, is it even bi-coastal, your NY you know, your nylon pretty quickly?

00:18:19 [Speaker Changed] Nylon. That’s my,

00:18:20 [Speaker Changed] My routine. How, how different is the UK finance from the US and start the startup mentality? I I, it seems that failure is not a dirty word in the us. I don’t get that same vibe from Europe. Tell us a little bit about the differences.

00:18:35 [Speaker Changed] You are absolutely right. Operating in the UK and in Europe at large. And the US are fundamentally different. Having been to at Stanford worked in the Bay Area, I then went to Harvard and, and worked in the Boston ecosystem, came out to New York. London was a bit of a, an adjustment. I will tell you that because the startup ecosystem, especially in the early 2010s, was nowhere near what it was in San Francisco and, and the Bay Area and Boston.

00:19:00 [Speaker Changed] I mean, that’s a well established mature, if you could say mature startup region, correct. But, but it is, and the same with Boston and New York.

00:19:09 [Speaker Changed] A hundred percent. And so starting Bil Capital in London ended up being both a blessing and a curse. Why was it a blessing there? It was a blessing because there was not that many startups there, period. There was not that many new entrepreneurs starting financial services companies. And so it made us very unique and able to differentiate ourselves in the UK and European market very quickly. There were not that many new entrants and we use that to our advantage and often still do. Although the market has definitely come a long way. There are still divergences on how, on ease of doing business. But it became very clear to me, Barry, very quickly on, we would have to diversify our business to be US focused. And so we opened our first office in New York a few years after we started and we’ve been heavily focused on the US private equity clients and US institutional investors have done so from day one, knowing that actually the US market is much deeper and much larger than UK or Europe could ever be. But also the, the speed of doing business varies quite dramatically.

00:20:07 [Speaker Changed] So, so we’ve talked about the startup and angel world. Let, let’s talk about the advisory work you do for private equity both in London and the us. I keep coming back to, there seems to be such a difference between how companies operate there and how companies operate here. Every now and then a European company comes to the US and succeeds, but more often than than not, they have a hard time adjusting. And I imagine the same is true vice versa, when a US company goes to the uk, at least outside of finance, finance seems to have found, found a foothold in Europe from the us. Why the big cultural differences? What, what is it about the psychology there and here that creates such a different business and investing environment?

00:20:56 [Speaker Changed] I think that it depends on what type of investing you do, right? At its heart private equity is about buy low, sell high, right? It’s a long only strategy in the private markets, right? So you gotta buy a business and you’ve gotta know that you have to add value and make it larger, better, stronger, and then sell it on. So number of the clients we have are pure play regional focused. So we have a German private equity client, we have a Benelux private equity client, we have a Nordics PRI private equity client. We’ve got a UK clients and they are experts in understanding what needs to happen to grow their businesses and their companies that they’re buying and selling in their target market. They know the customer base, they know how to impact the value drivers. IE on the talent acquisition side, on the add-on Bolton strategy side. They know how to do that in their regional markets incredibly well.

00:21:49 [Speaker Changed] And, and I just wanna interrupt and say, is it that different from Germany to the Netherlands to Sweden, to the uk? Like completely, like in the United States, New York isn’t Florida, Florida’s in Texas. Texas is in California. That’s right. But you could hop from one place to another and it’s not so different. Yes. That you can’t adjust to the regional. We more or less speak kind of the same language throughout the country. Maybe there are some dialects and differences, but you know, the general gestalt of California, New York, Texas, yeah. The politics may be different, but the business seems to be the same. Yeah, that’s not true in Europe, is it? No.

00:22:29 [Speaker Changed] It depends on the size of businesses you’re buying, right? If you’re buying businesses that are up to say 10 or $20 million or euros of ebitda, then it really matters that you are a regional champion, right? That you understand how a German business can scale in that end of the market versus how a a, a Nordics business will scale. So they’re having regional footholds and expertise really matters. But when you’re doing larger businesses, and we have clients that are pan regional, that are European, pan-European buyout players, or that are global buyout players that do global deals, US and Europe. But they do ’em for larger businesses. And larger businesses often tend to have global customers. ’cause by definition, you’ve gotta make sure you’ve, you’ve diversified your revenue out. So it depends on what scale of business you’re doing. But even if you are the largest private equity funds out there, they will have local offices.

00:23:24 If they know they need to operate in the Italian market, they’ll have presence in Milan or they’ll have Italian experts in house that know how to operate and buy businesses in Milan. Or they’ll have sector experts if, because a software business in Italy is gonna be very similar to a software business in Texas, you know, it might, the operating environment might change, but the characteristics of the, the business and how you drive value in that business will often be very similar. So you’ve gotta make sure you’re either a sector or a regional expert. And that often depends on the size of business you buy.

00:23:55 [Speaker Changed] So you’ve lived in Africa, you’ve lived in India, you’ve lived in Vietnam, you’ve been to Thailand and all over Asia. Yes. Have you thought of expanding to some of these other continents? Or is it just US and Europe?

00:24:07 [Speaker Changed] We do cover Asian and Middle Eastern investors in my business prolifically and have done from almost the, the first day of inception. You cannot ignore the rest of the world. As you know, the sovereign wealth funds and the institutions, the Middle East are big movers in the market today. And that’s today we, I started covering Middle Eastern institutions when I first opened the doors of the business now 14 years ago. And 14 years ago, people were like, I don’t know if I need to go over there. It’s a huge investment of time and air, air, my, you know, airfare and so forth. Well now everyone’s saying I wish I’d built those relationships long ago. ’cause relationships die hard in those markets. Asia and Middle East. And those relationships I’ve had and my team has had for a long time. Huh.

00:24:49 [Speaker Changed] So let’s talk a little bit about valuation in the public markets. Hard to say fourth quarter, 2024, US markets aren’t at the very least fully priced, if not richly priced. When we look at the uk, when we look at Europe, much, much less expensive. We see a lot of companies trading at book value. Yeah. Not the same growth level that we see in the us. Does that valuation difference in the public markets extend to private markets as well?

00:25:20 [Speaker Changed] So I firstly, let’s comment on the public market side that is characterized very much that valuation gap is characterized by the depth of the markets. The US capital markets, vibrant, incredibly dynamic, incredible fragmentation of investors, deep rich market where you can do business on the capital market size pretty seamlessly.

00:25:40 [Speaker Changed] And, and I would add plus all these giant mega tech companies correct. That certainly have rich valuations in skew, whether it’s a NASDAQ 100 or the s and p 500. Yes. You know, there’s a handful of them overseas. Taiwan semiconductor, yes. ASM lithography, you can name SAP, you can name like a handful. But most of the big ones are here, here, which certainly skews the screw

00:26:04 [Speaker Changed] The valuation

00:26:05 [Speaker Changed] On the public side. What do you see on the private side?

00:26:08 [Speaker Changed] On the private side, we see a similar valuation gap that, and I’ll just finish the public market side. The UK and the European capital markets just don’t have the same depth, which is why you see the valuation mispricing, if you think

00:26:18 [Speaker Changed] So. You think it’s more than just the tech companies? Yes. It’s the structure,

00:26:21 [Speaker Changed] It’s, it’s structural. There’s not that many participants. It’s also legal and regulatory. Right. In the UK there was a move away from holding UK assets by the UK pension plans. That sucked the liquidity outta the UK markets. Huh. Hence the valuation gap. So there’s also regulatory angles that are at play there. On the private markets though, you’ve, I’ve gotta agree with you entirely. There is a valuation arbitrage even in the private markets Wow. That the European buyout specialists are able to buy companies at better value in Europe and scale them into global businesses and sell them at global valuations or, or US market valuations when it, it comes down to to selling time. So some of the biggest, best private equity household names that, you know, whether it’s a Blackstone or an Apex or a Clayton Dub and Rice have headquarters, both sides of the pond because there’s so much value to be harvested by buying smartly in Europe and, and an advantage, I quite honestly, a valuation arbitrage that you can play all day long and many of them do so very successfully.

00:27:24 [Speaker Changed] So you’re advising a lot of players in the private equity market. Is it general partners gps, the funds that are essentially running? Or are they LPs and investors, or do you advise across the whole spectrum?

00:27:37 [Speaker Changed] We sit in between the GPS and their LPs when it comes to, and we will raise everything from a small, for us would be a $250 million fund. And our largest client raised 27 billion in their last fund. Wow. Okay. And everybody in between. In the last year alone, we raised north of 4 billion of new capital commitments for our clients and are very prolific at ensuring that private equity general partners raise the capital they need to go off and buy businesses and build the ecosystems around each of their businesses. So we sit in, sit right in between general partners and limited partners, got a team of over 60 people or seven offices raising capital for our clients, but also intermediating in the liquidity side of the equation. In private markets, as you know, in, in the public markets, the second issuance market is much larger than the prime issuance market in private markets today. It’s flipped. But that means that,

00:28:31 [Speaker Changed] Explain what you mean by that. What, how, why is that? How is that flipped?

00:28:35 [Speaker Changed] Well, in private markets today, there is a $1.6 trillion new capital raising engine that, that hums along annually. That’s how much capital is raised across private market funds in a a 12 month rolling cycle.

00:28:51 [Speaker Changed] And, and so just put a little flesh on that. Go back to before you launched, zeal private equity was a trillion dollars. Now it’s less 10 12 trillion and it’s projected to go up to 20 something trillion. Absolutely. So, so this has certainly been ramping up rapidly. Indeed. And your timing was quite fortuitous launching in 2011. It was,

00:29:12 [Speaker Changed] Yes. Very lucky to have launched then, but you’re absolutely right. But the secondaries market in private markets is only 140, $150 billion in size. But growing rapidly, that market, when we first did our first secondaries transaction as a, as a firm in 2012 was only 20 billion a drop in the bucket. Today it’s 150 billion, still small compared to the size of the primary private equity market. But these investors want liquidity to Barry, you could house something eight years, nine years, 10 years, you want out. Who do you go to? You’ve gotta call a market maker like ourselves who can make and advise on that position in the secondaries private equity market to get you liquidity. Can I get you a one fun fact? Sure. The average age of a private equity fund, 16.2 years.

00:30:00 [Speaker Changed] Wow. That’s crazy.

00:30:02 [Speaker Changed] It says 10 on the 10. It’s 10 with two one year extensions. Right. So up to 12. But the average vehicle is around for average is around for 16.2 years. Hence the need for the secondaries market to provide liquidity for investors who want out.

00:30:18 [Speaker Changed] So just for the lay listener, I want to do a little definitional work here. So for when we talk about a 10 year fund, you’re putting money into a private equity fund that over the course of that decade, they’re making various investments. There’s no guarantee in, in year 11 that all of those investments have found an exit. Right? So there’ll be a series of extensions and even after those extensions, all right, the fund is arguably inactive, but we’re trying to find an exit for this. A secondary market is one way that that can take place. It gets people who, who are in that liquid and hopefully at a discount for the buyers who come in and say, we’ll, we’ll take this at X price, we’ll give them liquidity. And then it’s year one for us, not year 12. So there are different timelines. Is that, is that fair? You

00:31:08 [Speaker Changed] Have explained it very, very beautifully. Okay. The only nuance I’d add to that is that, that liquidity can be asked for by both the limited partner. So IE the investor in the fund itself. And we get asked by pension plans, endowments, foundations, family offices saying, Hey, we’ve held this portfolio now for eight years, nine years, it’s getting long in the tooth. Or actually my predecessor made these investments. I’m the new CIO. Gotcha. Can you sell this stuff for me? I don’t like it anymore. Or I’ve actually realized the gains I thought I would realize much sooner than I expected. Can you sell this on for me? All reasons for to seek liquidity on the limited partner site. And we do that all day every day. I actually have done 163 transactions in that space alone in the last decade. And we also organize a liquidity when the general partner asks us, sometimes a general partner will say, actually, can you help organize liquidity for a company that needs to be sold out of the fund? ’cause the fund is reaching its end of life. The fund needs to sell some companies, but I general partner wanna hold onto it longer. So pull it out of the fund and put it in its own fund. And that is called a continuation vehicle space. And that’s something we do all day every day as well.

00:32:18 [Speaker Changed] We’ve been experiencing something here in the US that I, I find kind of fascinating and I’m giving your perch, I’m really curious as to what you see in the UK and Europe or, or the rest of the world. Over the past decade, there has been, for lack of a better word, a democratization of private equity and and private debt. You used to need 20 or or $10 million to participate in this. I think you could get into a number of places for a quarter million, a hundred thousand dollars

00:32:49 [Speaker Changed] Less, very less

00:32:50 [Speaker Changed] So. So this has, you know, when, when I look around at Blackstone and Carlisle and so many of the big PE firms in the us, they have set up parallel funds where, you know, there’s really practically no minimum is this trend something that’s US focused. Are you seeing this in the UK and Europe? Tell us a little bit about private equity for everybody.

00:33:15 [Speaker Changed] Absolutely. The entrance of private wealth into private markets, but private equity in in particular has been the single biggest innovation and movement of capital from LP investors into private markets in the last five years. It’s been happening, it started off over the last decade, but it’s really over the last three to five years we’ve seen an acceleration. And here’s the most important fact that as ultra high net worth and high net worth individuals build out their portfolios. They’re putting equities, they’re putting bonds and they’re putting alternatives and alternatives being led by private markets, markets. The average investor in private wealth is under allocated to private equity by three to five x, three to 500%. That is a huge number. And so the growth of private wealth as an investor in private markets has absolutely exploded over the last two years and will continue to do so in the over the LA next decade or so.

00:34:15 And it’s a global phenomena. Of course the US led the way and certainly the 40 act regulation of allowing semi-liquid evergreen products and individuals to invest on those was a huge game change when it came to pri, private wealth’s interest in alternatives. We are seeing the same thing in Europe. We’re seeing the same thing in Asia that individuals who have a certain net worth are saying, I want a bit of private equity in my portfolio, how do I go out to get it? And more and more sponsors are saying, well, I’m gonna create solutions for you to access my funds and product and my alpha through accessible channels.

00:34:53 [Speaker Changed] So in the US when this really began to get popular in the 2010s, one of the big drivers was zero interest rates there Zer policy where when bonds are yielding, you know, two, two and a half percent, yeah the, that side of the portfolio really wasn’t producing anything. And people started looking around, Hey, where can I get better yield? Private debt, private equity stepped into that and really filled that gap for, especially for institutional investors. So I look around the world and we had, you know, rates that were zero for a decade. How significant was that as a driver? And, and then what does it mean now that rates are, you know, appreciably higher than they, they were in the 2010s.

00:35:38 [Speaker Changed] There’s no doubt that rates being low helped investors seek yield and seek alpha in in different markets, including in private markets. But also it helped private equity do deals, right? Leverage buyouts requires leverage. And when rates were so low, the leverage went, it was cheap and, and and easily accessible. And they used it for that decade of boom that we had until rates started going up. Now that roads have gone up, but they are coming back down, we can always discuss what neutral looks like. What we have is now investors seeking, where do I invest that I can still find value in given how expensive the public markets are. Right? You think about the forward pe of, of the public markets today, where do I still get relative value where I can buy at sensible multiples and sell at at higher ones private markets. So it’s a diversification strategy.

00:36:27 And secondly, it’s an incredibly important way for investors to say that as I think about a balanced portfolio, I wanna seek inve investments in folks who really know how to add value to businesses over a period of time. So they’ll do that only in general partners who have a track record. And that track record is often anywhere between 15 to 2220 3% net IRRs. And that track record really matters. So you have to be able to return money over the, the neutral rate. Otherwise you are, you’re, you are not gonna be viable. Even the best private credit funds will return high single digits or low teens type of returns, which is very much a good diversifier and an add addition to private wealth portfolios.

00:37:12 [Speaker Changed] And one of the things I noticed whenever I see a private debt or a private credit, it used to be L-I-B-O-R, now it’s so FR it’s not a fixed rate, it’s a variable rate plus. Correct. Some markup. But beyond that, so kind of raises the question, low interest rates for send people exploring this aspect of private markets and private credit and debt. Do higher rates really have a negative impact or you’re still getting whatever the So OFR rate is plus five, six, 7%? Yes.

00:37:45 [Speaker Changed] Is your, for sure you are going to get a, if you are comparing to SOFR, you are definitely going to get a a return normalization, which did happen when rates were in 2223 less deals got done because at higher rates, private equity funds had a difficult time borrowing, you know, the, the debt markets were shut. So deal value values came down. If you look at the m and a volumes at at most of the major investment banks, including at Raymond G’s volumes came down. Now they’re on their way back up. But your point is a salient one, how does it impact returns? You have to be able to show, if you’re doing private equity buyouts, you’ve gotta be able to show that you can do 15 points over for so R right

00:38:21 [Speaker Changed] 15, that’s a big number.

00:38:23 [Speaker Changed] 10 to 15 points. Wow. If you are a mid-market private equity house, you are returning 20% net IRRs. That’s kind of what your, you have to show fund on fund. And that’s interesting. That’s why you are added to a portfolio if you are a private debt strategy, obviously not private debt will be more like low teens type of numbers somewhere in the 10 to 13% net range. But even that is value add when you think about a debt strategy that you know, because even in public market debts you are not able to find that type of yield. So as rates come down, as money gets pushed out of t-bills gets pushed out of money market accounts and starts to seek yields again, private markets become interesting to a lot of players.

00:39:03 [Speaker Changed] Huh. Really, really interesting. You mentioned the transaction numbers slid down and then came back up again. Does that impact the secondaries you’ve done, you guys have done over 200 secondaries and fundraising transactions. That’s a pretty big number for a relatively short period of time. How have you seen the volumes on secondaries affected by Yeah, swinging interest rates.

00:39:26 [Speaker Changed] So there was a dip in the secondaries markets transacting volumes in 2023 in particular as rates were high and investors didn’t know what that, what impact that had on valuation. If you remember first half of 2023 the world froze ’cause you had fed raising interest rates and all other central banks. You had Ukraine, Russia, you had Silicon Valley Bank and then you had Credit Suisse. So everybody was deer in headlands going, what on earth is going on? Volumes came down that year in secondaries market as well as in M and a. Now those volumes have gone up this year. 2024 will be another high watermark for the secondaries market really in terms of transacted volumes. And that’s because as the private markets grow, the need for liquidity and a liquidity solution over the period of that 10 to 15 year hold becomes all the more pertinent for both limited partners and general partners. So now regardless of what the rates are doing, you have investors saying, you know what, every year or every two years I’m gonna sell in the secondaries market and move that cash into other more opportunistic situations or back into a program that will yield me a higher return because I’ve made what I needed to make out of this portfolio that’s become programmatic amongst many institutional investors.

00:40:41 [Speaker Changed] So I, I love the word opportunistic when in the public markets, when we get those dislocations and people, you use the word freeze in public markets, we use the word panic because they have the liquidity to engage in bad behavior. It definitely creates opportunities. When you see in the private markets people pulling back in freezing, do you end up seeing the same sort of, hey this is a substantial discount, I wanna participate in this.

00:41:09 [Speaker Changed] You are absolutely right Barry. It all comes down to the discount and other willing sellers. Sellers at the price. There’s always a price. I’ll give you one anecdote, one fund interest we sold traded at eight and a half cents on the dollar. Eight and a half Really. There was a seller who said, get me any price I want out. I don’t wanna hold this anymore. Wow, okay. This was, I’m going back to 20 13, 20 14, but there was a buyer at eight at 8.5% of NAV of net asset value. Great. You have all the cushion in the world and you look like a genius when you do your markups the next quarter.

00:41:40 [Speaker Changed] Even in the worst of the financial crisis, bad mortgages, pools of bad mortgages, right? They were selling for 35, 40 cents seemed like a huge deal. 92.5% off, 91 point a half percent off. That’s unbelievable.

00:41:54 [Speaker Changed] That was in an Asian manager in 2013. But I will say the average discount these days, the best private equity fund managers do not trade at discounts. They closed at close to their net asset values. Huh? They close trade close to par. But the average discount when it comes to the average buyout fund is somewhere in the four to 8% range for the average private equity buyout fund. If you hold venture, especially if it’s got a lot of FinTech in it these days, right? That’s going at 30 to 50% discount really because it’s really hard to value that stuff. As you know, venture and growth is often valued at its last rounds valuation, right? Well if your last round was back in the boom years and all you’ve done is try to tread water and maybe raise some debt, you don’t have a valid print. So we are seeing a lot more spread A bid-ask spread is very wide in the venture and growth world right now. But when it comes to buyouts, especially mid-market, large cap buyout add or close to par in the nineties.

00:42:47 [Speaker Changed] Huh, really interesting. So you mentioned deal flow is, has ticked up, I’m assuming that’ll continue into next year. What are some of the challenges and headwinds that are out there that could be something an investor in this space should be aware of?

00:43:02 [Speaker Changed] I think the one that’s most salient that we track most closely, Barry, is the fact that because the math broke at the investor level in N 22, early 23, we’re still playing catch up on that. What does that even mean? It means that the exit activity, the m and a volumes, the ability to sell companies and return cash to institutional investors really slowed down from summer 22 onwards as we had inflation, as we had Ukraine, as we had some of the macro challenges, right?

00:43:30 [Speaker Changed] Plus, plus a pretty public market at the same time and

00:43:33 [Speaker Changed] A very ugly PR public market. So at that point institutional investors stopped seeing very much cash back from their private equity portfolios. There was still having to pay into those capital calls that were being made by their private equity clients. ’cause the contributions still kept coming in saying I wanna do a new deal, I wanna do an add-on. Here’s some management fees and expenses you need to fund, but the cash back froze. Now we’re starting to come out of that now, but that math is still nowhere near where it needs to be. IE, the private equity industry needs to return a lot more cash back to its investors. The capital markets need to open because some of the largest private equity funds you have out there need to list some of those businesses. And we haven’t seen the IPO window open US or Europe in the, in the last year in a meaningful and sustainable way.

00:44:21 We need all of that math to righten itself before institutional investors kind of come back to their normal levels of allocating to private equity where institutions have pulled back, private wealth has stepped in. We had that discussion. But the institutional investor has pulled back the average pension plan, the average endowment, the average foundation, the average insurance company, if they used to do a hundred dollars per fund investment last time around this go around, they’re 75 to 80% of that only. So for them to come back to the a hundred dollars, we need the private equity industry to sell companies and return cash back to them. It’s getting better. 2024 is better m and a volumes that 2023 was. But is it back to what it was in 21? No sir. We’re not back there yet. You

00:45:06 [Speaker Changed] Know, it kind of reminds me of what happened in the automobile market during the pandemic. When you’re not making a lot of new cars, it means a few years later there are not a lot of used cars for sale. Sounds like it’s the same situation where you have a 2022 slowdown, 2025, where are the exits? Am I oversimplifying that You are?

00:45:26 [Speaker Changed] I picked a really interesting an an analogy and I like it because that is what is happening. And now we’re at the point where a lot of companies that were bought in the 2021 era need to be sold. And some of our clients have been prolific at returning that capital back. In fact have done a great job in 2024 of exiting those businesses and returning cash back to investors. Others not so much. Others need to pick up the speed on that. And as an industry, if you look at the entirety of the industry, let me give you some numbers. The average returns that investors get cash back that they’re used to expecting distributions as a percentage of the total value held in private equity is generally around 24%. In 23, that number dipped to only 11%. So far in 24 we’re back to about 14%, but we’re not back to 24.

00:46:16 [Speaker Changed] So when we’re not talking about returns, we’re talking about exit

00:46:21 [Speaker Changed] Activity as a percentage of the net asset value.

00:46:23 [Speaker Changed] So 14% exit as opposed to almost a quarter historical Big

00:46:27 [Speaker Changed] Difference, yes. Historical average of 24%. The institutional investor does not like that math. They like to have their cash back come back to normal levels. ’cause that’s the cashback, they then recycle into new investments,

00:46:38 [Speaker Changed] Right? They, they see other opportunities. So I asked you the negative question. What are the challenges? Let me flip it. What, what are the tailwinds, what are some of the positive things you see coming forward for the private markets?

00:46:51 [Speaker Changed] I think that as you see the increase in regulation around public market listings, more and more companies around the world, US and Europe and beyond, want to remain private because they see the benefits of being under private equity ownership. The value add, the access to resources, the ability to have capital at hand to grow faster is a very valuable playbook. So I’d expect that the private equity industry will continue to grow at the very rapid expansion rate that they’ve enjoyed. The other point I’ll say is that this is a really interesting return driving environment for private equity. Valuations in the private markets remain very sensible and there’s a great arbitrage between US and Europe. The US Europe divergence as they’re calling it these days is real. So when it comes to saying, Hey, I’m going to take globalize my my company’s revenue chain, how do you do that?

00:47:47 That’s an interesting playbook, especially in the, in the political environment we’re in. And private equity is very well positioned to figure that out. The third thing we’ve already touched on, which is private wealth is a game change for private markets is a game change in terms of the capital inflows that’s coming in. And we’re still at the early innings of that. It would change private equity for good and I think it’s very exciting to see that gather pace and to be at the forefront of that at Raymond James, which is of one of the largest wire your platforms, global private wealth platforms in the world. So.

00:48:19 [Speaker Changed] So let’s talk a little bit about your time at, at Raymond James. First you stand up your own firm Siebel and now you’re at a Fortune 500 bank and advisory firm. That’s gotta be a culture shock. Tell us a little bit about what that transition was like.

00:48:35 [Speaker Changed] On paper it is a culture shock, but during diligence, Raymond James approached me within, within offer to acquire the business and we spent months getting to know each other to ensure that the culture fit would work. Because if that didn’t work, the key asset you were buying, which is talent in financial services, was gonna walk. And so my boss now, who is the person who acquired Bil, Jim Bunn and I spent a lot of time getting to know each other and ensuring that him and I could work together well and effectively and that the cultural alignment and entrepreneurial DNA would stay intact when they acquired the firm. Now I’ve been part of Raymond James three and a half years. I can safely say that the honeymoon’s over but also say that the culture fit has been a real hit. Raymond James has a very affable community oriented, very low ego type of culture as in general. And I found the same thing in the capital markets business. And it’s been actually one of my upside surprises of joining Raymond James On the culture side, you wouldn’t know it if you looked at the paper announcement that a Fortune 300 was buying a small boutique

00:49:43 [Speaker Changed] And you go from small boutique to a trillion dollar platform. How has that changed how you operate, not just globally, but the sort of companies you advise, the sort of funds that you’re working with? What has been the upside for you being on this trillion plus dollar platform?

00:50:01 [Speaker Changed] Barry? There’d be two things I’d point to. The first is almost overnight the largest private equity funds in the world started hiring us. Same team, same people, same services. All that change was the logo of the boutique got replaced with the logo of a Fortune 300

00:50:17 [Speaker Changed] Plus Fortune 300 is a giant. Yeah. You know that there’s thousands and thousands of banks and and funds. Only a couple hundred companies attain that half size and Correct. You know it, it’s not just the boutique. Yes. It’s everything around it. That’s right. You can tap into a giant network of experts

00:50:37 [Speaker Changed] And one of my clients said, listen, no one gets fired for hiring a Fortune 300, now you are part of one. And it changed our game overnight. Overnight we started assigning 10, 20, $30 billion funds and that was incredibly exciting. So do what we love to do, but to do it for some of the biggest players in the markets is very exciting. The second one is that we were able to figure out and avail of and offer the synergy with our private wealth partners at Raymond James very quickly. And for that I’ll always be thankful to the leadership of the firm because they saw the opportunity and they made that happen. And that’s been a huge value add to our clients.

00:51:14 [Speaker Changed] I can, I can imagine. Alright, so I only have you for a handful of minutes left. Before I get to my favorite questions that I ask all my guests, I have a couple of curve balls I have to throw at you. Starting with you are a certified sommelier from the court of master som, tell us a little bit about your, your enthusiasm for wine and what led you into that.

00:51:39 [Speaker Changed] So I started teaching a wine class at Stanford for one unit of credit in my junior year. I was part of living in the French house there where I was member of the staff and I had to teach a class that had something to do with France. I said France and wine. That makes sense. Even

00:51:56 [Speaker Changed] Though you were less than an hour from Napa Valley.

00:51:59 [Speaker Changed] And guess who my teachers were? I would get guest speakers and winemakers from Napa and Sonoma to come. And I, my pitch to them was, Hey, you get to teach, you get to talk to and teach wine to an impressionable young audience that can go on and become loyal customers. They loved it. They would come down and do a talk on wine and we do a small wine tasting.

00:52:20 [Speaker Changed] Maybe bring some, a couple of bottles, right? Or

00:52:22 [Speaker Changed] Be sure did it was voted Stanford’s most popular class. It would often shut down the Stanford systems during signup day. And even after I graduated from Stanford, I kept teaching that wine class for close to three years after graduation. When I went to Harvard for my MBA Harvard College, one of the houses there, residential ca houses there asked me to come teach a wine seminar for them, which I did. Which was again, a roaring success. And then I moved to London. And when I moved to London, I said, well, I’m not teaching anything here. I guess I’m gonna lose all this wine knowledge. Let me put it through the test. And I decided to take the court of master sommelier’s test. It was a three day test. Wow. I don’t think I’ve crammed that hard for anything in my life. It was, had a blind tasting of 10 wines. It had a service test, had theory papers. It was incredibly intense. But lo and behold, I ended up passing and here we are. It’s a lifetime qualification. I still have it with pride and honor, although I don’t use it as much anymore now being a, a mom of three.

00:53:25 [Speaker Changed] So you’re, I was gonna ask, you’re London based. It’s a short train ride to, to France, to Germany, to Italy. There are some great wines in that area. How often do you get to go to local wineries and, and sample the wares?

00:53:41 [Speaker Changed] I love tasting wine, and so I have joined a wine club in London, which I love. I used to take part in blind wine tasting competitions, less so now. So any opportunity I can to enjoy and experiment and try new wines, I, I do. So you’re absolutely right. Europe is the bastion of wine making. And so if I go to board meetings in Germany or if I head off for a weekend in Spain, it’s all about diving deep into the local wine. I recently went for dinner with about 10, 12 friends to a lovely restaurant in near Barcelona and Spain, and there was a wine tasting core, a pairing there for all Spanish wines. And we did that together and learned more about Spanish wines than we ever thought we would know. That’s the kind of thing that I do now as a passionate hobby. Huh.

00:54:32 [Speaker Changed] Really, really interesting. All right. So I’m gonna have you for a few more minutes. Let’s jump to our favorite questions. Tell us what’s keeping you entertained these days? What are you either watching or listening to? What are you streaming

00:54:46 [Speaker Changed] Watching? I have to say I, I tend to watch in limited doses these days given life and travel and children. But I love the diplomat on Netflix. Fascinating. Again, geopolitics. I’m absolutely interested in the new spy thriller that Paramount has out called the agency. I’ve watched a couple of episodes. It’s trending well so far. I love listening to a number of podcasts. My go-to list will be Andrew Huberman. Love his, he’s a Stanford professor,

00:55:19 [Speaker Changed] Right? The healthcare,

00:55:21 [Speaker Changed] Yes. He loves it. He talks about health wellness protocols. Super fascinating. I try to dive into his stuff as much as I possibly can. They’re long though, so sometimes it takes a few iterations. I’ll often listen to the news via podcasts, whether it’s Bloomberg, CNBC, that’s often part of my regular rota. And more than any of the others. I, I am a huge believer in men preventative mental health. I meditate every day, go to an annual meditation course. So I’m often listening to talks around meditation, around mental health. How do you deepen your meditation practice? That’s a huge part of my repository as well.

00:56:00 [Speaker Changed] And while we’re on streaming entertainment, if you like the diplomat and the agency, let me suggest the lioness. Oh, on Paramount. Paramount about intelligent agencies and how they infiltrate terrorist groups. Really fascinating. Very cool. I just finished the first season and I’m looking, you need a break ’cause it’s like very tense. Yeah. And wow, we’re about to start the second season. Awesome. Tell us about your mentors who helped shape your career.

00:56:30 [Speaker Changed] I am lucky enough to have been picked up by a wonderful professor at Stanford called Professor Tom Cosmic. Tom took me on at the tender age of 19 0 20, and it took me under his wing, made me a research fellow. He, he’s the one that enabled me to guest lecture at Stanford. I wrote case studies that are still used in the teaching curriculum there under him. And he’s been a tremendous mentor and supporter very early on and forever thankful to him for his co coaching and mentorship over the years. Similarly, is a wonderful professor at Stanford called Professor Tina Selig. She gave me one of the best piece of advice, I think any young career professional, but certainly a woman could have received. She said to me, you can have it all just not at once. And that has stuck with me forever since. And it’s been true in many walks of life as I’ve had my children, as I’ve grown my businesses, as I do what I do on a daily basis. So those are the two that stand out both at Stanford, both influential in the way they mentored me, but also what they imparted in me.

00:57:37 [Speaker Changed] Hmm. Really interesting. Let’s talk about books. What are, what are some of your favorites and what are you reading right now?

00:57:44 [Speaker Changed] I love the book, the Big Leap by Gray Hendricks. Everyone should pick it up. It’s a quick read. It talks about upper limits, how we set upper limits unconsciously in our lives. He starts off with this great research about how most lottery winners after five years, most of them end up being broke, right? Are really unhappy,

00:58:06 [Speaker Changed] Broke divorce, suicide. It’s terrible.

00:58:08 [Speaker Changed] It’s terrible. Why we’ve just been coming to all these riches. The mind has a reset point that brings you down into what you’re used to feeling and the, and the kind of mental space you’re used to inhabiting. How do you break out of that and increase your upper limits so you can continue to scale in your life and in your career and your in your personal life and so on. Fascinating. Quick read, big Leap by Gay Hendricks. Highly recommended. I’m reading a book right now. I’m only about 30 pages into it called The Mind Matters, back to my Thematic about mental and and understanding how the mind works and mental health mind matters is by a professor who talks about how the mind can often visualize things into reality. So you hear this phrase called manifestation a lot. This is a neuroscientist studying what that means in terms of how the brain fires to try to make things into reality for us. Fascinating. 35 pages or so, so far, so early innings, but it’s going well. Hmm.

00:59:06 [Speaker Changed] Really interesting. And our final two questions. What sort of advice would you give to a recent college grad interested in a career in private markets or finance?

00:59:19 [Speaker Changed] My number one piece of advice to anybody entering finance is play the long game. Too many young people, I’m sure that you come across Barry, that I come across are all about the short term hits and the short term wins. If it doesn’t work out, they move on and they try to make it work somewhere else and they move on. Again, a rolling stone gathers no moss, and especially in finance, it’s a world that ends up being one, maybe two degrees of separation. It’s a world in which relationships still really, really matter and you have to cultivate them thinking about a 10, 20 year career in mind, not what can this person do for me today or this week or this month, or immediately. And that is, I think, one of the most profound pieces of advice I leaned into early in my career, looking at every human being as a long-term investment of time and energy, not looking for quick paybacks. Same with investment investing and private equity, but certainly true when it comes to people.

01:00:16 [Speaker Changed] Huh, really interesting. And our final question. What do you know about the world of private equity today? You wish you knew 20 plus years ago when you were first starting out?

01:00:28 [Speaker Changed] What I know now that I wish I knew back then is that the market will change and adapt even faster and more furiously than you ever thought possible. Did we ever see the trillions of dollars in the private equity primary market? No. Did I see the secondaries market growing to 150 billion on its way to a trillion dollars itself? No. So the growth will far outpace your wildest dreams both in your own industry, but also in the finance world around you. Think about 20 years ago had you and I ever envisioned the Mag seven and the trends we’re seeing in technology and how markets would be at the levels they are today, not even in our wildest dreams. So as I think about the next 20 years, I keep that in mind.

We have been speaking with Ena Sinha. She is the global head of the Private Capital Advisory Group for Raymond James.

