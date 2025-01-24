MiB: Mike Freno, Barings Chairman and CEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Mike Freno, Chairman and CEO at Barings. The firm is owned by Mass Mutual, and half of its $431 billion in invested assets are from the insurance giant, with the rest coming from institutional investors.

Over 20 years with the firm, Freno has held various positions including Managing Director, Head of Global High Yield, and Head of Global Markets. He also spent 5 years as the company’s President, overseeing a majority of Barings’ business sectors, including investments, sales, operations and tech. Additionally, Mike served as Chairman of the Board of Barings BDC. Alongside his Chairman and CEO duties, he is a current member of the MassMutual Executive Leadership team. On this episode, Barry and Mike discuss the evolution of the asset management industry, his well-rounded business experience, and what it takes to lead with “confident humility.”

