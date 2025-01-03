MiB: Sunaina Sinha, Global Head of Private Capital with Raymond James

This week, we speak with Sunaina Sinha, Global Head of Private Capital Advisory at Raymond James. Prior to joining Raymond James, Sunaina founded Cebile Capital, which was acquired by Raymond James in 2021. She was named one of the 50 Most Influential People in Private Equity for 2 years in a row by Dow Jones Private Equity News. She also earned a spot as one of the Twenty Trailblazing Women in Private Equity in 2023. Additionally, Sunaina serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SFC Energy AG and on the boards of the Stanford Institution for Economic Policy Research and the Stanford LEAD Council.

We discuss how she shifted her focus from Biotech to Start Upos and the capital raising for Private Equity.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Brian Hurst founder and CIO of ClearAlpha, a multi strategy hedge fund managing $1 billion in client assets. Hurst was Cliff Asness’ first hire in the Quantitative Research Group at Goldman Sachs Asset Mgmt, where he built the portfolio management and trading technology for the Global Alpha Fund. After GSAM, Hurst was the first non-Founding Partner at AQR Capital Management, where for 21 years he served variously as PM and head of trading for the firm and designed and built AQR’s trading platform.

Favorite Books