10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Learn smart lessons from the L.A. fires, not stupid lessons: Ignore the political propaganda. We live in a world with more fires now, and we need to prepare for it. Ignore the political propaganda. We live in a world with more fires now, and we need to prepare for it. (Noahpinion)

• The Great Decentralization: What happens when sprawling online communities fracture into politically homogenous, self-governing communities? (NOEMA) see also We’re getting the social media crisis wrong: The bigger problem isn’t disinformation. It’s degraded democratic publics. (Programmable Mutter)

• Chick-fil-A’s Lemon-Squeezing Robots Are Saving 10,000 Hours of Work: Squeezing 2,000 lemons a day was such a pain for staff at Chick-fil-A Inc. that the company enlisted an army of robots to do it. (Bloomberg)

• OnlyFans Exposed: OnlyFans is among the world’s most successful social media platforms – but a secretive one. Reuters traces its journey from an obscure, porn-free site to an adults-only phenomenon turbocharged by erotic performers and influencers. (Reuters)

• A Lesson in Creativity and Capitalism from Two Zany YouTubers: Some of the optimism of the early Internet seems to live on in the whimsical videos of James Hobson and Colin Furze. (New Yorker)

• The Endurance disappeared over a century ago. Here’s how explorers found the famous ship. Braving the same unpredictable Antarctic sea ice that doomed the ship 109 years ago, the 2022 team miraculously found the final missing piece of the legendary expedition. (National Geographic)

• The Anti-Social Century: Americans are now spending more time alone than ever. It’s changing our personalities, our politics, and even our relationship to reality. (The Atlantic)

• Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts? They save lives, reduce traffic delays and cut emissions. Still, communities often resist them. Can cities get drivers to turn the corner on circular intersections? (Citylab)

• NBA greats think this D-II coach is a basketball genius. So why don’t you know who he is? “He just cuts to the obvious,” Spoelstra said. “Always just questioning, like, why? Why would people do it this way? And then when he explains it and says it, you’re like, yeah, why didn’t I think of that?” (The Athletic)

• These Roadies Help Stars Rock ’n’ Roll All Night. They’re in Their 70s. Some of the live music industry’s most respected and consistently working roadies, instrument techs and sound people have been on the job for half a century. (New York Times)