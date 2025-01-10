MiB: Brian Hurst, ClearAlpha

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Brian Hurst, the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of ClearAlpha. Prior to founding ClearAlpha, Brian spent 21 years at AQR Capital Management as a portfolio manager, researcher, head of trading, and the firm’s first non-founding Partner. He was also Cliff Asness’ first hire at GSAM.

Hurst was instrumental in designing and implementing AQR’s trading platform. As a senior portfolio manager, he was in charge of over $15 billion in hedge fund assets. He brought 9over the same skill set and acumen to Clear Alpha.

He explains how portable Alpha developed and why multi-strategy, multi-manager risk is the future of hedge funds. Multi-strategy risk is not only more diversified but also has much better risk management than single-manager, single-strategy shops.

