MiB: Christine Phillpotts, Ariel Investments

This week, I speak with Christine Phillpotts, Portfolio Manager for Ariel Investment’s emerging markets value strategies. She is also Senior Research Analyst for Consumer and Real Estate across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Eastern Europe. She also covers all sectors in Africa. Previously, she spent 10 years at AllianceBernstein as Portfolio Manager and Senior Research analyst in emerging markets.

Christine helped launched the ‘Next 50 Emerging Markets Fund’, AllianceBerstein’s Frontier fund. She also worked as JPMorgan Asset Management equity research associate for US Tech. On this episode, Barry and Christine discuss her path through finance, the structural differences in emerging markets, and the latest market trends.

A list of her favorite books is below; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

