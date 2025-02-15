10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• A Visit to Dog College: From disaster response to disease detection, these canines choose their own career paths. (Popular Science)

• 50 Surprising Facts About ‘Saturday Night Live’ Saturday Night Live made its television debut on October 11, 1975. Here are 50 things you might not have known about the legendary sketch show. (Mental Floss) see also 31 Famous People Rejected by Saturday Night Live: Wait, wut? Stephen Colbert? Kevin Hart?! Jim Carey TWICE?!? Celebrate their longevity, but not their acumen or sense of humor. (Mental Floss)

• Drones and ‘Game Film’: Inside Chick-fil-A’s Quest to Make Fast Food Faster: The booming chicken chain aims to reinvent the drive-through process; reducing bottlenecks in the ‘cockpit.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Grand Theft Auto: Real Life When a car is stolen in the US, there’s a good chance that the thief is a teenager, and that the vehicle will end up in western Africa. (BusinessWeek)

• My Quest to Find the Owner of a Mysterious WWII Japanese Sword: When I was a kid, I was fascinated by a traditional katana my grandfather had brought home from Japan in 1945. Years later, I decided it was time to find the heirloom’s rightful owner. (Outside)

• 33 Ways To Improve Your Life, Japanese Style: Japan can be an inscrutable place. Here, a few of our favourite Japanese experts (and experts on Japan) divulge a few ideas on what we can learn from life in the Japanese capital, and beyond. (Mr Porter)

• AI, demographics, and the U.S. economy: Quantifying the coming tug-of-war. The Vanguard Megatrends Model quantifies the impact of slow-moving supply-side forces, or megatrends, on the economy and financial markets. Focusing on four key variables—real GDP growth, inflation, the federal funds rate, and stock market valuations—we review how megatrends have driven economic and financial outcomes over the last 130 years, and we assign probabilities to future outcomes. (Vanguard)

• When are tariffs good? National security, infant industries, national champions, and some more unorthodox theories. (Noahpinion)

• How the Trumps Turned an Election Victory Into a Cash Bonanza: First lady’s documentary deal with Amazon, president’s legal settlements and other transactions near $80 million so far; Trump library a major beneficiary. (Wall Street Journal)

• How small are the fundamental particles of the Universe? When we divide matter into its fundamental, indivisible components, are those particles truly point-like, or is there a finite minimum size? (Big Think)