10 President’s Day Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• OnlyFans Sticky Business Model: One of the wildest recent stats I’ve seen is that 1.4 million American women have created an OnlyFans account, equivalent to 2% of all American women aged 18-45. That figure is from writer Tiana Lowe Doescher and she based it on OnlyFans data, so “take them with a grain of salt”. Would it be shocking if that number was true, though? (SatPost by Trung Phan)

• How Trump’s One-for-One Tariff Plan Threatens the Global Economy: In starting a process to impose reciprocal tariffs on American trading partners, the White House is sowing uncertainty and risking inflation. (New York Times) see also Trump is badly misreading today’s economy: The president’s tariffs will make America’s whack-a-mole inflation problem worse. (Washington Post)

• More Men Are Addicted to the ‘Crack Cocaine’ of the Stock Market: Gamblers Anonymous meetings are filling up with people hooked on trading and betting. Apps make it as easy as ordering takeout. (Wall Street Journal)

• What Worked for Fund Investors? Pinching Pennies and Letting Winners Run: Investors who favored cheaper, proven funds fared best over the past two decades. (Morningstar)

• Why Schwab’s 24-Hour Trading Might Be a Bad Idea for Investors: Round-the-clock access to trading doesn’t always bode well for individuals. (Morningstar)

• Move Over, Florida. Retirees Are Making New Plans as Climate Change Raises Costs: While plenty of older adults are still flocking to warmer climates, a study last year by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco suggests that Americans’ decades-long migration to the Sun Belt is slowing, with the change most pronounced among young and older adults, those from 20 to 29 and from 60 to 69.Some are pulling up stakes altogether, moving out of regions that have seen more hurricanes or wildfires. Nearly 14% of house hunters ages 18 to 65 cited concerns about natural disasters or climate risks in their area as a reason they are likely to move in the next year. (Barron’s) see also The Great Florida Migration Is Coming Undone: A surplus of housing inventory and dwindling buyer interest are slowing sales. Hurricanes and extreme weather are making it worse. (Wall Street Journal)

• Metals Crucial to Clean Energy Are Getting Caught Up in the US–China Trade War: After a Chinese export ban, can the US get gallium and germanium from Canada—or will tariffs get in the way? (Wired)

• In one of the Marines’ most iconic jobs, a stunning pattern of suicide: Marine Corps drill instructors are a national symbol of discipline. But for some, their imposing persona belies a dark reality. (Washington Post)

• How Lorne Michaels manages creative people after 50 years of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Susan Morrison, author of a new biography on Michaels, reveals management lessons from the ‘SNL’ creator. (Fast Company)

• 7 Unforgettable Dogs at Westminster: Monty the giant schnauzer took home best in show, but each of the group winners left a lasting impression. (New York Times)