10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Legal Weed Didn’t Deliver on Its Promises: Advocates touted a host of benefits and no real costs. That’s proved to be a fantasy. (The Atlantic)

• The real DeepSeek revelation: The market doesn’t understand AI: The real DeepSeek revelation: The market doesn’t understand AI (Semafor) see also They Invested Billions. Then the A.I. Script Got Flipped. Venture capitalists plowed money into A.I. start-ups like OpenAI and Anthropic. But the rise of the Chinese A.I. start-up DeepSeek has called that funding frenzy into question. (New York Times) see also Who Is the Founder of the A.I. Start-Up DeepSeek? The Chinese company DeepSeek seemed to have come out of nowhere this week when it upturned markets. Here’s what to know about Liang Wenfeng, the engineer who started it. (New York Times)

• How the quick high of ‘fast-food gambling’ ensnared young men: Betting companies are making huge amounts from the confidence of young, male customers who think they can beat the system. (The Guardian)

• The Online Porn Free-for-All Is Coming to an End: Three decades into the internet era, the Supreme Court finally appears ready to uphold age-verification laws. (The Atlantic)

• Should You Question Everything? In “Open Socrates,” the philosopher Agnes Callard reminds us how thinking should feel. (New Yorker)

• Changing the Blues: Inside the Largest Antitrust Settlement in U.S. Health Care: A $2.8 billion payout grabs headlines, but the real victory lies in the sweeping reforms that promise cutting the red tape for doctors, hospitals, and patients. (Health Care Un-Covered)

• The Imperfect Life: Oliver Burkeman, author of “4000 Weeks,” discusses living the imperfect life. His new book, “Meditation for Mortals” was designed as a four-week “retreat of the mind,” comprised of 28 brief chapters meant to be read at a pace of about one per day. (Behavioral Scientist)

• The evolution of the NFL quarterback has come to pass — and run: The evolution of the NFL’s most important position was on vivid display Sunday. The four quarterbacks vying for the Super Bowl play different styles. Washington’s Jayden Daniels is an electric current; Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts is a battering ram. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is a freight train; Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is a child scampering away with the remote control. They are united in how frequently and proficiently they test defenses with their ability to run. (Washington Post)

• Her dad, the 10,000 records he left behind and a viral lesson in grief: After her father died, Jula began hosting daily “listening parties” of his epic music collection. Now nearly half a million followers tune in. (Washington Post) alternative version: (The Guardian)

• Losing It on Live TV: Lorne Michaels reportedly dislikes when “Saturday Night Live” cast members break character. But over 50 seasons, it’s become one of the show’s signature moves — one that usually delights the audience. (New York Times)