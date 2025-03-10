10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• The Rich List: The 24th Annual Ranking of the Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers: Institutional Investor reports that the top 25 managers made a combined total of $30 billion, just shy of the record set in 2020. (Institutional Investor)
• Private Equity Is Coming for America’s $12 Trillion in Retirement Savings: Inside the push to change how every American’s nest egg is invested and make private assets mainstream. (Blomberg) see also Private equity’s latest trade: The financial futures of millions of retirees (Semafor)
• The Recession Road Map: Are we there yet? Not exactly. (OptimistiCallie)
• US tourism industry faces drop-off as immigration agenda deters travellers: Westerners increasingly hesitant to travel to US out of fear of arrests and detentions as Trump enforces crackdown. (The Guardian)
• A Piece of Glass Thinner Than a Credit Card Could Solve America’s $25 Billion Energy Problem: New windows can insulate better than most walls, and some can even survive being hit with a two-by-four shot from a cannon. (Wall Street Journal)
• What Makes a Memory Real? Changing the narrative on false memories might be surprisingly simple. (Nautilus)
• The U.S. Missile Launcher That Is Enraging China: Land-based Typhon Weapons System is capable of targeting major military-command and industrial centers in mainland China. (Wall Street Journal)
• John Roberts made Trump’s authoritarianism possible. He could still save his own legacy: The supreme court judge has emboldened and enabled Trump, but the president’s second term must surely have him worried. (The Guardian)
• Spaghetti science: What pasta reveals about the universe: When you see pasta, your brain probably doesn’t jump to the secrets of the universe. But for almost a century, physicists have puzzled over spaghetti’s counterintuitive properties. (BBC) see also A New Type of Time Crystal: Time crystals realized in the so-called quasiperiodic regime hold promise for future applications in quantum computing and sensing. (Physics)
• The Resurgent Appeal of Stevie Nicks: Her generous songs provide an antidote to today’s often embattled pop music. (New Yorker)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Michael Lewis, author of MoneyBall, The Big Short, Liar’s Poker, and many others. His new book is Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service.
U.S. once again hits new low in World Happiness Report
Source: Axios
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.