10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Rich List: The 24th Annual Ranking of the Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers: Institutional Investor reports that the top 25 managers made a combined total of $30 billion, just shy of the record set in 2020. (Institutional Investor)

• Private Equity Is Coming for America’s $12 Trillion in Retirement Savings: Inside the push to change how every American’s nest egg is invested and make private assets mainstream. (Blomberg) see also Private equity’s latest trade: The financial futures of millions of retirees (Semafor)

• The Recession Road Map: Are we there yet? Not exactly. (OptimistiCallie)

• US tourism industry faces drop-off as immigration agenda deters travellers: Westerners increasingly hesitant to travel to US out of fear of arrests and detentions as Trump enforces crackdown. (The Guardian)

• A Piece of Glass Thinner Than a Credit Card Could Solve America’s $25 Billion Energy Problem: New windows can insulate better than most walls, and some can even survive being hit with a two-by-four shot from a cannon. (Wall Street Journal)

• What Makes a Memory Real? Changing the narrative on false memories might be surprisingly simple. (Nautilus)

• The U.S. Missile Launcher That Is Enraging China: Land-based Typhon Weapons System is capable of targeting major military-command and industrial centers in mainland China. (Wall Street Journal)

• John Roberts made Trump’s authoritarianism possible. He could still save his own legacy: The supreme court judge has emboldened and enabled Trump, but the president’s second term must surely have him worried. (The Guardian)

• Spaghetti science: What pasta reveals about the universe: When you see pasta, your brain probably doesn’t jump to the secrets of the universe. But for almost a century, physicists have puzzled over spaghetti’s counterintuitive properties. (BBC) see also A New Type of Time Crystal: Time crystals realized in the so-called quasiperiodic regime hold promise for future applications in quantum computing and sensing. (Physics)

• The Resurgent Appeal of Stevie Nicks: Her generous songs provide an antidote to today’s often embattled pop music. (New Yorker)