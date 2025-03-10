10 Weekend Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Can Trump Deliver on His Promises? These 12 Metrics Will Tell Us: How the 47th president leads the US on inflation, immigration and other areas will help define his legacy. These data points show where the country stands — and where he could take it. (Bloomberg Free)

• The Gilded Age Is Back — And That Should Worry Conservatives: Corporate dominance over politics brought power, wealth — and backlash. (Politico)

• What Game Is Jeff Bezos Playing? The tech billionaire has acquired a new look and a new lifestyle in recent years. Now an editorial shift at the Washington Post has many wondering if he’s changed his politics too. (Wall Street Journal)

• California Keeps Making the US Great — Again: The White House needs reminding that the Golden State is where most of the country’s prosperity is derived. (Bloomberg)

• Tesla’s Fortunes Fall as Musk Rises in Trump World: CEO’s politics erode brand’s appeal among some core buyers of electric vehicles; ‘I used to idolize the guy’ (WSJ)

• How China came to dominate the world in renewable energy: China now eclipses every other country in the world — including the United States — in the green technologies of the future. Here’s how it achieved this lead. (Washington Post)

• Tyler Cowen, the man who wants to know everything: He is Silicon Valley’s favourite economist. Does his lust for knowledge have a place in the age of AI? (Economist)

• A Radical New Proposal For How Mind Emerges From Matter: If we could stop bickering about which creatures do or don’t deserve to be called smart, an emerging movement of scientists and philosophers argue that we might discover fundamental elements of intelligence that are common to all life. (NOEMA)

• A Thousand Snipers in the Sky: The New War in Ukraine Drones have changed the war in Ukraine, with soldiers adapting off-the-shelf models and swarming the front lines. The war in Ukraine has changed — and it’s deadlier than ever. After Russia invaded, artillery, missiles, tanks and trench warfare dominated the fight, often echoing the World Wars. Today, drones do most of the killing, commanders say. They now cause about 70 percent of deaths and injuries, commanders say. The drastic shift is changing the way wars may be fought in the future. (New York Times)

• Putin Played a Long Game. It’s Starting to Pay Off. Advisers to the Russian leader have been surprised by the sudden change in tone from the White House in recent weeks. (Wall Street Journal)