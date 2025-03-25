Debunking Investment BS!

March 25, 2025 10:00am by

 

 

Fun chatting with Meb!

Today’s guest is Barry Ritholtz, Chairman, and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, which manages over $5.7 billion for 3,900 families. His latest book, ‘How Not to Invest,’ offers a blueprint to help you make better decisions and achieve financial success. In today’s episode, Barry & I discuss the pitfalls of relying on experts for investment advice, the dangers of panic selling, the allure of following investment gurus, and the value of meaningful experiences over material possessions.

Bonus Content: Meb’s reference to the “Mungerism: Liquor, ladies, & Leverage!”

 

Full transcript here.

 

 

Source:
Debunking Investment BULLSH$T! | #575
The Meb Faber Show, Mar 21, 2025

How Not to Invest

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Posted Under