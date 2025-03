Debunking Investment BS!

Fun chatting with Meb!

Today’s guest is Barry Ritholtz, Chairman, and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, which manages over $5.7 billion for 3,900 families. His latest book, ‘How Not to Invest,’ offers a blueprint to help you make better decisions and achieve financial success. In today’s episode, Barry & I discuss the pitfalls of relying on experts for investment advice, the dangers of panic selling, the allure of following investment gurus, and the value of meaningful experiences over material possessions.