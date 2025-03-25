Debunking Investment BS!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fun chatting with Meb!

Today’s guest is Barry Ritholtz, Chairman, and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, which manages over $5.7 billion for 3,900 families. His latest book, ‘How Not to Invest,’ offers a blueprint to help you make better decisions and achieve financial success. In today’s episode, Barry & I discuss the pitfalls of relying on experts for investment advice, the dangers of panic selling, the allure of following investment gurus, and the value of meaningful experiences over material possessions.