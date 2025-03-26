At the Money Special: Activist Investing for Closed End Funds

At The Money: Boaz Weinstein (March 26, 2025)

What happens when a fund is trading below its NAV (net asset value)? How can investors force management to allow the fund to trade back to fair value?

Each week, “At the Money” discusses an important topic in money management. From portfolio construction to taxes and cutting down on fees, join Barry Ritholtz to learn the best ways to put your money to work.

About this week’s guest:

Boaz Weinstein, founder and manager of Saba Capital Management, managing over $7 billion in client assets; he also manages the SABA Closed End Funds ETF (CEFS).

For more info, see:

Bio

Saba Capital Management

Masters in Business

LinkedIn

TRANSCRIPT:

 

