MiB: Stephanie Kelton on US Fiscal Policy and the ‘Deficit Myth’

This week, I speak with Stephanie Kelton, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Stony Brook University and Senior Fellow at the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis. We discuss US fiscal policy, recession risks, and her New York Times bestseller “The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy.”

She has made virtually all the ‘top 50 lists’ including POLITICO’s 50 Most Influential Thinkers in 2016 and Bloomberg Businessweek’s 50 People Who Defined 2019. She was also named to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in Finance. She has held several visiting professorships and has written for publications such as the Financial Times, The New York Times, CNN, and more

Previously, Professor Kelton was Chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. In addition to her work in academia, Stephanie has held numerous roles in the political sphere. She served as chief economist on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee, and was senior economic adviser for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

