10 Monday AM Reads

• Does One Line Fix Google: Forget AI. Google just created a version of its search engine free of all the extra junk it has added over the past decade-plus. All you have to do is add “udm=14” to the search URL. (Tedium)

• How Next-Generation Advisors Steer Clients Away From Bad Investing Mistakes: Modern financial advisors are schooled in the knowledge needed to steer their clients in the right direction. But at times, it can be even more important to keep those clients from heading in the wrong direction. (Barron’s Advisor)

• Data reveals Musk has delivered 0.25% of promised federal spending cuts: Musk initially promised $2 TRILLION in annual spending cuts. He’s on track to deliver $5 billion. (And that’s being generous.) (Musk Watch) see also Tesla’s ‘Headwinds’ Are Coming From Its C-Suite: Elon Musk is a key figure in the economic environment that’s punishing sales. Plus: India’s car tariffs are under pressure. (Bloomberg)

• The missing tech case for how we create an era of abundance: A new political movement and government reform won’t be enough to bring abundance. (Freethink)

• You Can Drink Your Weed Now. What to Know About THC Beverages: The effects of THC drinks hit sooner than edibles but later than joints. They all have risks. (Wall Street Journal)

• Tipping Is Everywhere and Consumers Are Fed Up. Diners are rejecting digital prompts, using cash and eating more at home. (Wall Street Journal) see also POS Tip Demands Are Driving Inflation Higher: All of those Square credit card processing machines you use to pay for coffee or sandwiches or small retail purchases are driving inflation higher. Demands for worker tips in non-tipping industries are having a meaningful impact on prices and CPI. (The Big Picture)

• My Brain Finally Broke: Much of what we see now is fake, and the reality we face is full of horrors. More and more of the world is slipping beyond my comprehension. (New Yorker)

• Want to Escape the Financial News? Don’t Try a Hobby. As tariffs threaten the cost of synth knobs, wine corks, specialty butters and trading card sleeves, the stuff that makes American life fun may become out of reach. (New York Times)

• The Phony Physics of Star Wars: Are a Blast Those epic battle scenes in space are awesome—and physically impossible. But hey, it’s more fun this way! (Wired)

• The 18 Degrees That Turned Aaron Judge Into the Next Babe Ruth: Exactly one year ago, the Yankees slugger made a tiny adjustment to his batting stance. It resulted in one of the greatest stretches of hitting that baseball has ever seen. (Wall Street Journal)