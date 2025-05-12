RWM & HNTI Are Coming to Chicago!

I’ve spent the last 30+ Thanksgivings in Chicago. It’s a great city, with wonderful food, cold winters, and warm people.

We opened an office here a few years ago with two fantastic advisors (Jonathan & Brian) and a killer staff (Anna and Colleen). Since then, the Chicago hub has grown rapidly, running a lot of our operations.

We finally reached the point where we needed a great office to fit the great RWM folks here. SO this coming June, we are celebrating the grand opening of our new Ritholtz Wealth headquarters at the Morton Salt Shed. It has state-of-the-art offices, lounges, a Goose Island Pub, and two music venues.

I cannot wait to see it!

We’ll be in town June 2nd and 3rd, meeting with clients, prospective clients, and friends of the firm. The whole crew will be there: Me, Josh, Kris, Michael, Ben, and dozens of our advisors, client service pros, and tax experts.

Whenever we roll into town, it’s always an event. It’s a great way for people to get a sense of how we approach wealth management.

On Monday, June 2nd, I’ll be hosting a Q&A about my new book, How Not to Invest at the Salt Shed. Ben Carlson will moderate a Q&A, I’ll take questions and sign books. If you’re in the area and want to connect, shoot us an email at info@ritholtzwealth.com (put “HNTI” in the subject line). We’d love to see you. You can also reach out to us here.

Then on Tuesday evening, June 3rd, at The Chop Shop. Josh, Michael, Callie, Morningstar’s CEO Kunal Kapoor, and Ben will be on stage.

Hope to see you there.

