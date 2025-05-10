10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Gen Zer Making Capitalism Cool Again: Despite being one of the richest generations in human history, Gen Z increasingly feels ‘left behind’ by the capitalist system. Kyla Scanlon is here to help. (The Free Press)

• The Decline and Fall of Elon Musk: The Tesla innovator becomes the latest government employee to lose his job. (The Atlantic) see also Death of a Cybertruck Salesman: How Trump Killed Tesla (The Bulwark)

• Vices, Virtues, and a Little Humor: 30 Quotes from Financial History: Why do smart investors repeat the same mistakes generation after generation? Because financial instincts — like fear, envy, and overconfidence — are ancient, stubborn, and terribly unsuited for modern markets. Fortunately, financial history leaves behind a paper trail of wisdom, wit, and hard-won lessons. Sometimes, a single quote can do more to correct a bad habit than a hundred charts. (CFA Institute)

• The Spy Factory: Russia’s intelligence services turned Brazil into an assembly line for deep-cover operatives. A team of federal agents from the South American country has been quietly dismantling it. (New York Times)

• Airbnb Is in Midlife Crisis Mode: CEO Brian Chesky is spending hundreds of millions to relaunch his travel company as an everything app. Fitness! Food! Microdermabrasion? (Wired)

• Abu Dhabi’s ‘Man in Manhattan’ Is Key to Unlocking Trump Deals: In a power circle dominated by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, Marty Edelman stands out as a rare outsider with real influence. (Bloomberg)

• A Scientist Fighting Nuclear Armageddon Hid a 50-Year Secret: Richard Garwin’s role in designing the hydrogen bomb was obscured from the public, even his family, as he advised presidents and devoted his life to undoing the danger he created. (New York Times)

• The Inside Story of Trump’s Search for a New Air Force One: Qatar had been trying to sell off a luxury jet for years, with no luck. Then President Trump’s team set its sights on it. (New York Times)

• All the President’s Enablers: Three books on Joe Biden’s presidency jointly paint a devastating portrait of an ailing, geriatric leader surrounded by mendacious aides and grasping family members. (Politico)

• MurderBot, She Wrote: Martha Wells created one of the most iconic characters in 21st-century science fiction: Murderbot, reluctant savior of humanity. Then she faced an existential threat of her own. (Wired)