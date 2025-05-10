10 Sunday Reads

• The Era Of The Business Idiot. The article revealed that — assume we believe him, and this wasn’t merely a thinly-veiled advert for Microsoft’s AI tech — Copilot consumes Nadella’s life outside the office as well at work. (Where’s Your Ed At)

• America’s Sports Betting Boom Is About to Backfire: For every dollar in gambling tax revenue, U.S. states spend under a penny on problem gambling. The gaming industry spends even less. Millions of gamblers are at their mercy. (Barron’s)

• A Major Newspaper (Chicago Sun-Times) Publishes a Summer Reading List—but the Books Don’t Exist: The AI disaster is getting worse—and a new survey of 48,000 people in 47 countries makes clear that the public is fed up. (The Honest Broker) see also Why the Chinese Government Taught AI to Lie: Chinese companies like Alibaba and DeepSeek are leading the world in open-weights large language and reasoning models. That means these models are likely to become the foundations for thousands of applications worldwide. Any biases in them will propagate through all of those products, and will even be replicated in web pages that are ingested while training future models. The Chinese government’s information control will now have effects worldwide, and they will persist for a long time. (Pete Warden’s Blog)

• The Bezos Cannes-tastrophe: Starring Jeff Bezos as himself, Lauren Sánchez as an environmentalist, and Cannes as the end-stage symptom of elite delusion. (Discoursted)

• CFPB Quietly Kills Rule to Shield Americans From Data Brokers: Russell Vought, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has canceled plans to more tightly regulate the sale of Americans’ sensitive personal data. (Wired)

• We did the math on AI’s energy footprint. Here’s the story you haven’t heard. The emissions from individual AI text, image, and video queries seem small—until you add up what the industry isn’t tracking and consider where it’s heading next. (MIT Technology Review)

• Severed Fingers and ‘Wrench Attacks’ Rattle the Crypto Elite: As bitcoin soars, investors and executives are taking their swollen digital wallets offline for safety. Criminals are coming after them, violently. (Wall Street Journal)

• His Life Savings Were Mailed to Him by Paper Check. Now, It’s Gone. A thief stole 401(k) checks out of the mail. But why was Paychex, a major industry player, using paper at all given how often check fraud happens? (New York Times)

• 3 Teens Almost Got Away With Murder. Then Police Found Their Google Searches: An arson attack in Colorado had detectives stumped. The way they solved the case could put everyone at risk. (Wired)

• Barry and Diane: The truth about us, after all these years. Much has been written about us, whispered about us, wondered about us. So I’ll just start at the beginning and let the story unfold. (New York Magazine)