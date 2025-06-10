10 Juneteenth Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Empathy Isn’t Part Of The S&P 500. “You taught me that when things are bad, don’t look at your portfolio. Instead, take two actions: leave things alone or buy more. I wish other people would do the same instead of getting scared out of the market at the worst possible time.” (A Teachable Moment)

• ‘Unintended Consequences’ of Section 899 Could Spark Foreign Investment Retreat: The so-called revenge tax is ruffling feathers in the asset management community and increasing uncertainty in the U.S. markets. (Institutional Investor) see also Many Exporters No Longer Want Dollars, US Bank Executive Says: US importers are increasingly being asked by their foreign counterparties to settle transactions in currencies other than the US dollar, such as euros, Chinese renminbi, Mexican pesos, and Canadian dollars. (Bloomberg)

• The Biggest Companies Across America Are Cutting Their Workforces: It isn’t just Amazon. There’s a growing belief that having too many employees will slow a company down—and that anyone still on the payroll could be working harder. (Wall Street Journal)

• Is China Really Growing at 5 Percent? Chinese authorities recently announced a growth target of “around 5 percent” for 2025, the same as their 2024 target. Five percent is about half the pace of growth that China sustained from the 1980s to the early 2010s, but it is nonetheless quite high for an economy flirting with deflation and mired in a years-long property bust. (Federal Reserve)

• Students using AI to cheat isn’t a crisis in education. It’s a crisis in grading: Unpopular Opinion: Let College Students Cheat with ChatGPTa (The Bulwark) see also ‘It’s so boring’: ‘Gen Z parents don’t like reading to their kids – and educators are worried. Screen time has increasingly replaced story time, and experts warn this could lead to children falling behind (The Guardian)

• Taxicab Geometry: Welcome to a city where pi equals 4 and circles aren’t round.. (New York Times)

• The real reason wellness programs fail? No one uses them: Here’s how to fix that. (Fast Company)

• How the Houthis Rattled the U.S. Navy—and Transformed Maritime War: Persistent bombardment in confined waters pushed sailors to the edge in a costly battle that ended in stalemate. (Wall Street Journal)

• That Cup of Coffee May Have a Longer-Term Perk: A new study of over 47,000 women found links between coffee drinking and healthy aging. Here’s what we know. (New York Times)

• This Chinese Spacecraft Is Traveling to One of Earth’s Quasi-Moons: The Tianwen-2 probe has sent a self-portrait as it heads toward one of the most enigmatic objects in our space neighborhood: the quasi-moon Kamo‘oalewa. (Wired) see also Star Quakes and Monster Shock Waves: Caltech researchers simulate a black hole consuming a neutron star. (Caltech)