Video: Bloomberg Hedge Fund/Alt Fund Manager

Last week, I moderated an amazing panel of emerging Hedge Fund & Alternative Managers at the Bloomberg 2025 Forum. As promiosed, here is the full video of the conversation

The panelists on the Emerging Managers Panel were:

Matthew Cherwin: Co-Founder & CIO, Marek Capital Management Imran Khan: Founder & CIO, Proem Asset Management Matt Jozoff: Co-CEO & Portfolio Manager, Trevally Capital

Hear from new and emerging fund leaders on the opportunities and obstacles of launching and growing a differentiated investment strategy in today’s competitive alternatives landscape, including how they are leveraging AI to enhance investment processes, streamline operations, and navigate the early stages of building a fund.