10 July 4th Reads

My 3 (4?) day weekend WFB reads:

• For ‘Jaws’ fans, there is no bigger island than Martha’s Vineyard. Fifty years after the release of the summer blockbuster, many visitors won’t go in the water. (Washington Post)

• The dollar’s recent decline is not about ‘safe haven’ status: Confidence in the dollar system had a bad shock in April, after the president’s absurd Rose Garden performance on “liberation day”. But as an explanation of what is going on over the past month or so, the loss of safe haven status simply won’t do. Look at what is happening at the same time: 2-, 10- and 30-year Treasury yields are falling; Inflation break-evens are falling; Equities are hitting all-time highs; Corporate bond spreads are tight; Gold has been going sideways; Volatility has fallen. (Financial Times)

• How a Lawyer in the Hamptons Became the King of DWI Cases: For elites inclined to hedonistic summers, criminal defense lawyer Edward Burke Jr. can make a simple drunk-driving charge all but disappear (Wall Street Journal)

• American pride plummets to new low: Share who say they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be American, by party. (Axios)

• Housing market at risk of “sustained downturn” as price growth cools: A new report from Sotheby’s International Realty says the top end of the market has undergone a renaissance. (Bloomberg) see also The Worst Housing Market in America Is Now Florida’s Cape Coral: Home prices have been battered by everything from overbuilding to insurance costs. Realtors warn there’s further to fall. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Radical Development of an Entirely New Painkiller: The opioid crisis has made it even more urgent to come up with novel approaches to treating suffering. Finally there’s something effective. (New Yorker)

• The Largest Camera Ever Built Releases Its First Images of the Cosmos: The Vera C. Rubin Observatory is poised to discover billions of new astronomical objects, revolutionizing understanding of everything from the history of the solar system to the workings of dark energy (Wired)

• Is the decline of reading poisoning our politics? Your brain isn’t what it used to be. (Vox) see also Manage the Noise: You can architect your media diet, who and what you pay attention to, frame the news flow appropriately, and simply make better decisions. (The Big Picture)

• The truth about using cannabis for health problems: It’s being used for everything from pain to insomnia. When it might help and when it won’t — in any case, don’t vape or smoke it. (Washington Post)

• Bigger Than the Game: Shohei Ohtani shows us what America isn’t. (The Bulwark)