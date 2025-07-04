MiB: Kate Moore, Citi Wealth CIO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Kate Moore, chief investment officer at Citi Wealth. We discuss her extensive and diverse career, which saw her as Head of Thematic Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Global Allocation Fund at BlackRock, and stops at JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moore Capital and Morgan Stanley in senior investment positions. She also holds a degree in political and social thought from the University of Virginia.

She discusses how her career moved from Strategy & Consulting side of the industry, to the Sell Side, then Hedge Funds, and now into Wealth Management. This perch allowed her to see in real time as the industry has evolved and changed.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Favorite Books