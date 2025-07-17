The (Muted) Impact of Tariffs on Inflation

I wanted to drop a quick note about recent CPI data and how tariffs are impacting inflation. There is a fundamental misunderstanding (aka political spin) about this.

It won’t take very much math to put the effect of tariffs into a broader context.

The United States is a ~$30 trillion economy; 70% of this annual activity is consumer spending. And, more than half of that is Services spending.

Imported physical goods account for less than $4 trillion, or approximately 13% of the overall economy.1

A 10-20% tariff/tax on these goods is ~$350B to $700B. Even a 30% tariff on every country in the world is less than a trillion dollars. Not nothing, but not recession-inducing by itself.

The problem is that this pile of cash has to come from somewhere. As it turns out, there are only three places it could come from: Producers (exporters), consumers, and/or Domestic companies (Manufacturers, Importers, and/or Retailers).

The producer/exporters could lower prices to offset it, the consumers can pay higher prices, or US companies could lower their margins. It’s more likely to be some combination of all three, but I suspect consumers will bear the biggest brunt of it.

The problem: Tariffs act as a tax on consumption. Any additional dollar spent on tariffs is a dollar that is not spent elsewhere. That reduces overall consumer spending and slows overall economic growth.

For Corporate America, reductions in margins negatively impact profits. Tariffs make corporate America suffer lower revenues and reduced profits.

So far, we have seen only a muted impact on the economy. The tariffs have barely been in effect for a single quarter. Most tariffs are no tin place, and we have only few months of data. Once we have a full year’s worth of results, we will see far more data and more visible effects from what is effectively a VAT-like tax on consumption.

The US economy has shown itself to be both robust and resilient. Any money raised by tariffs will affect consumption and profits.

Past experiments with tariffs have shown that they are a net negative on the economy.

We may find out just how much over the next few quarters…

1. Note: Imports get subtracted from GDP…