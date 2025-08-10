10 Camp Kotok Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form Camp Kotok weekend reads:

• Trump, the BLS, and Our Age of Choose-Your-Own-Reality Governance: The president’s war on economic data will make us dumber, poorer, and less prepared for crisis. (Derek Thompson)

• How Novo Nordisk Rival Hims Became King of Knockoff Weight-Loss Drugs: Big Pharma hates the telehealth startup. Meme-stock day traders love it. Why CEO Andrew Dudum won’t stop selling GLP-1s, no matter how risky it may be for the company. (Businessweek)

• Forsaking Industrialism: The Most Expensive Thing You Didn’t Buy: The most intolerant wins: global supply chains force production to comply with the most intolerant buyers; Europe therefore dictates the shape of regulatory compliance for global auto markets; This should be an incredible boon to European industry! Instead, it’s bankrupting domestic industry, accelerating the continent’s deindustrialization, & funding the rise of an adversarial regional hegemon. (Conrad Bastable)

• How to be a Good Client: My general rule of thumb here is the more information the better. Good financial advisors want as much information about your circumstances as possible so they can help you make more strategic decisions. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Data Centers Could Make or Break Electricity Affordability: How AI factories are inflating grid costs, yet hold the key to lower rates. (Power & Policy)

• How Flying on a Private Jet Became the No. 1 Marker of Real Wealth: Demand is up for private aviation, the luxury that separates the 1% from the 0.1%. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Geological Sublime: Butterflies, deep time, and climate change (Harper’s Magazine)

• Why Marriage Survives: The institution has adapted, and is showing new signs of resilience. (The Atlantic)

• Humanlike? Interpreting the emotional lives of animals requires a subtler and more nuanced understanding of anthropomorphism (Aeon)

• 4.6 Billion Years On, the Sun Is Having a Moment: In the past two years, without much notice, solar power has begun to truly transform the world’s energy system. (New Yorker)