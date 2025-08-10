10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
• Monetary Policy and the Fed’s Framework Review Chair Jerome H. Powell: “Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy,” an economic symposium sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System)
• Taylor Sheridan’s Extreme Productivity: The prolific mind behind “Sicario” and “Yellowstone” only started his writing career at 40. The realest deadlines (a young family, a $350m ranch) have pushed him to grind at an unbelievable pace. (SatPost by Trung Phan)
• Lisa Su Runs AMD—and Is Out for Nvidia’s Blood: While everyone else has been talking about Nvidia’s GPUs, Lisa Su has discreetly turned AMD into a chipmaking phenom. And as the US-China tech war rages, she’s at the center of it all. (Wired)
• Brain Food: Alzheimer’s breakthroughs of mice and men, the stranger-than-fiction phenomenon of comb jelly intelligence, RIP Dobby, and three recommendations. (The Garden of the Forking Paths)
• How America Got Its Baby Back, Baby Back, Baby Back: Chili’s was once a relic of the ’90s. Then it blew past its competitors—and conquered casual American dining. In its Texas test kitchen, I saw how. (Slate)
• The West is bored to death: Our nihilistic politics are a product of the crushing ennui and spiritual vacancy of modern life. (New Statesman)
• The heir’s property: one man’s journey to reclaim family land in the American South: An in-depth look at the issue of land passed down through generations, told through the lens of one man’s struggle to retain land purchased a century ago by his great-grandfather, who was born into slavery during the Confederacy. (USA Today)
• Getting to the Moon or Mars? Musk and Bezos Tackle Space Travel’s Refueling Problem: Spacecraft that could fuel up in orbit would be less weighted down at liftoff and fly deeper into space. (Wall Street Journal)
• The Democratic Party Faces a Voter Registration Crisis: The party is bleeding support beyond the ballot box, a new analysis shows. (New York Times) see also How the Democrats Became the Party That Brings Pencils to a Knife Fight: Will the battle over Texas’ gerrymandering lead to a new era for the party? (New York Times)
• 50 Years After ‘Born to Run,’ We Took a Trip to Springsteen Country: Few albums capture a time and place the way Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’ evokes 1970s New Jersey. A pair of superfans hit the road to see how much of that world remains. (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this week with Ellen Zentner, Chief Economic Strategist and Global Head of Thematic and Macro Investing for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The firm manages over $7 trillion in assets.
Consumer spending is under downward pressure from slowing job growth, student loan payments restarting and deportations lowering the number of consumers
Source: Apollo
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.
~~~
To learn how these reads are assembled each day, please see this.