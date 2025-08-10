10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Monetary Policy and the Fed’s Framework Review Chair Jerome H. Powell: “Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy,” an economic symposium sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System)

• Taylor Sheridan’s Extreme Productivity: The prolific mind behind “Sicario” and “Yellowstone” only started his writing career at 40. The realest deadlines (a young family, a $350m ranch) have pushed him to grind at an unbelievable pace. (SatPost by Trung Phan)

• Lisa Su Runs AMD—and Is Out for Nvidia’s Blood: While everyone else has been talking about Nvidia’s GPUs, Lisa Su has discreetly turned AMD into a chipmaking phenom. And as the US-China tech war rages, she’s at the center of it all. (Wired)

• Brain Food: Alzheimer’s breakthroughs of mice and men, the stranger-than-fiction phenomenon of comb jelly intelligence, RIP Dobby, and three recommendations. (The Garden of the Forking Paths)

• How America Got Its Baby Back, Baby Back, Baby Back: Chili’s was once a relic of the ’90s. Then it blew past its competitors—and conquered casual American dining. In its Texas test kitchen, I saw how. (Slate)

• The West is bored to death: Our nihilistic politics are a product of the crushing ennui and spiritual vacancy of modern life. (New Statesman)

• The heir’s property: one man’s journey to reclaim family land in the American South: An in-depth look at the issue of land passed down through generations, told through the lens of one man’s struggle to retain land purchased a century ago by his great-grandfather, who was born into slavery during the Confederacy. (USA Today)

• Getting to the Moon or Mars? Musk and Bezos Tackle Space Travel’s Refueling Problem: Spacecraft that could fuel up in orbit would be less weighted down at liftoff and fly deeper into space. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Democratic Party Faces a Voter Registration Crisis: The party is bleeding support beyond the ballot box, a new analysis shows. (New York Times) see also How the Democrats Became the Party That Brings Pencils to a Knife Fight: Will the battle over Texas’ gerrymandering lead to a new era for the party? (New York Times)

• 50 Years After ‘Born to Run,’ We Took a Trip to Springsteen Country: Few albums capture a time and place the way Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’ evokes 1970s New Jersey. A pair of superfans hit the road to see how much of that world remains. (Wall Street Journal)