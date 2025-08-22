MiB: Ellen Zenter, Chief Economic Strategist at Morgan Stanley

This week, I speak with Ellen Zentner, Chief Economic Strategist and Global Head of Thematic and Macro Investing for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and a member of the Firm’s Global Investment Committee. She and her team are responsible for generating event-driven and forward-looking secular thematic insights, identifying how they can contribute to individual- and institutional-investor portfolios, and guiding stakeholders and internal teams to support the firm’s investment strategies.

Previously, Zentner worked at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd., and Nomura Securities International. She began her career working as a Senior Economist for the Texas State government under then Governor George W. Bush.

We discuss everything from tariffs to Fed independence to data integrity at the BLS.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

