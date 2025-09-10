10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• How to Build a Million-Dollar Future for Your Kids: Setting your child up for life doesn’t require a windfall — just time, consistency and a willingness to think beyond bonds and birthday cards. (Bloomberg)

• The Cities Young People Are Flocking to in 2026: This generation is changing the housing landscape. (House Beautiful) see also She Found a New Way to Sell High-End Houses: Mock the Rich: In minute-long video tours of Florida real estate, Breanna Banaciski lampoons the rich — and the upscale houses she wants you to buy. (New York Times)

• Gold Hasn’t Rallied This Much Since 1979: A 39% price jump this year outpaces Covid-19 pandemic, 2007-09 recession. (Wall Street Journal)

• A Historic Dislocation: Opportunity at the Long End of the Municipal Curve: The recent weakness in long-end municipal bonds reflects a combination of technical factors shaping the market’s behavior. Following a record-setting 2024, the municipal market may be on pace for another year of elevated issuance.” (Morgan Stanley)

• How the Math of Shuffling Cards Almost Brought Down an Online Poker Empire: Card dealers create a unique deck with each shuffle, something computers cannot replicate. (Scientific American)

• Why your attention keeps slipping away (and how to get it back) Strengthen your focus like a muscle. Modern life scatters our attention across endless “urgent” demands, often leaving us busy but unproductive. It can help to think of attention as a set of trainable muscles — visual focus, connection to the future, obstacle planning, and cognitive flexibility. (Big Think)

• Used E.V. Sales Take Off as Prices Plummet: Electric vehicles on the used market often cost less than comparable gasoline models, making the technology affordable to many more buyers. (New York Times)

• How Gen Z Is Rewriting the Rules of Sobriety: From influencers to #sobertok, a new generation is finding community and support for alcohol use—and bucking once closely held beliefs about addiction. (Slate) but see How the Trump tariffs boomerang to hurt U.S. winemakers: The wine business doesn’t operate the ways those trying to help it seem to think it does. (Washington Post)

• How to Tell the Difference Between a Lone Wolf and a Coordinated Effort by the Radical Left: All political violence is wrong. But some political violence is more wrong than others. (McSweeney’s)

• Zen and the Art of Being Jennifer Aniston: The Morning Show star opens up about how she has overcome years of tabloid absurdity (hint: a few famous friends have been key) and is channeling a quiet power in her new era. (Vanity Fair)