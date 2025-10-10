10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train reads:

• The War Between Silicon Valley and Hollywood is Officially Over… And the tech bros won Long before five years are up, Hollywood will have been acquired by Silicon Valley. The tech bros might maintain some of the old landmarks—the Hollywood sign will still stand, and those stars on the boulevard won’t go away—but this will all be as hollow as a movie set. (The Honest Broker)

How Do You Invest During a Bubble? You have four options when investing in a bubble: (Wealth of Common Sense) see also This Is How the AI Bubble Will Pop: The AI infrastructure boom is the most important economic story in the world. But the numbers just don’t add up. (Derek Thompson)

• How Useful Is AI in Institutional Investing Right Now? Artificial intelligence can make a major contribution by interpreting data, but it will not generate alpha on its own; human analysts remain better with ‘intangible’ information. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Move Fast and Break Nothing: Waymo’s robotaxis are probably safer than ChatGPT. (The Atlantic)

• A History of the New York Stock Exchange’s Ups and Downs: Periodic upheavals have been typically followed by stability and growth. (Wall Street Journal)

• The World’s Most Popular EVs Aren’t Cars, Trucks, or Motorcycles: The pandemic has helped transform the e-bike into a juggernaut (Spectrum IEEE)

• Robots are learning to make human babies. Twenty have already been born. One in six adults experiences infertility. Can groundbreaking automation help answer their prayers? (Washington Post)

• American Democracy Might Be Stronger Than Donald Trump: Yes, Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. But the country has a few attributes that make it more resilient than you might think. (Politico)

• At Saudi Comedy Fest, American Free Speech Becomes the Punchline: American comics used Saudi Arabia’s first global comedy festival to skewer a debate raging at home. Critics said the event was part of Saudi efforts to draw attention away from a political crackdown. (New York Times)