Coming to DC Nov. 18: Masters in Business Live with Samantha McLemore!

Samantha McLemore is Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners, and founder & Managing Member of Patient Capital Management. Samantha McLemore is more than an investment expert; she is an advocate for “Optimizing Life Through Behavior Change.”

Samantha McLemore is well known for her long partnership with famed investor Bill Miller, working closely with him for over 20 years, starting at Legg Mason Capital Management to co-managing the Opportunity Equity strategy at Miller Value Partners before assuming sole management in 2023. Her investment approach is rooted in contrarian, long-term value investing, focusing on “time, not timing” to deliver differentiated client outcomes.​​ Samantha is a rockstar in her own right. She has received multiple accolades, including Sauren Gold medals for fund management (2019-2021) and has been featured in The New York Times, WSJ, Bloomberg, and Barron’s.​

What: Bloomberg City Spotlight: DC When: November 18th Format: Podcast Taping in front of a Live Audience Location: Phillips Collection



Seats are extremely limited — you must ask your RWM or Bloomberg contact for tickets.

For those people interested in learning about how RWM works with clients or information about the event, reach out to us at Info AT RitholtzWealth.com

4:45 PM – Doors open | Welcome drinks (Lower Level 2, Mansbach Auditorium Reception Space)

5:00 PM – Official invite start time

5:30 PM – Podcast taping (Mansbach Auditorium) — beverages permitted in Aud. – Including TBD Audience Q&A?

6:30 PM – Reception begins (space TBD after site visit) + gallery access to “Out of Many”

8:00 PM – Invite end time | Bar closes

8:30 PM – Event concludes

