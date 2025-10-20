Ritholtz Wealth Management Coming to DC! Nov 17-18

Ladies and gentlemen, Ritholtz Wealth Management is coming to Washington, D.C., on November 17 & 18th.

If you’re interested in talking to me and our wealth management team about how we solve complicated wealth management and investing problems, now is your chance!

Whether it’s tax, estate planning, business succession, concentrated stock, multigenerational wealth, or general investment management and financial planning, we’re heading to DC to talk to you.

I’ll be traveling with my co-founder, Kris Venne, our 3 financial planners, and members of our family office and tax team.

Please email info@ritholtzwealth.com, add subject line “DC” to set up a time to talk to us about your situation.

Can’t wait to see you in Washington!