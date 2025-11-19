How Not to Invest: Now in German!

“I’m thrilled to announce that my book, “How Not to Invest,” is now also available in German!

Regardless of the language, I highlight the most common pitfalls and mistakes in investing. It’s not the perfect strategy that determines success – it’s simply about making fewer mistakes.

The book is available this week (November 18, 2025) in Germany. You can order it here.

International editions now published include German, Traditional Chinese, and Romanian. Coming up in 2026 are Simplified Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Romanian, Spanish and Thai.