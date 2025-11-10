Samantha McLemore on MiB Live at the Phillips Collection

I am very excited about an upcoming MiB Live interview with Samantha McLemore. She may not be a household name, but she is a rock star in the finance world.

She succeeded the legendary fund manager Bill Miller, with whom she collaborated for two decades. Miller famously beat the market for 15 consecutive years, until the GFC ended his streak.

McLemore has taken over the stewardship of the Opportunity Equity strategy, which she now manages solely following Miller’s retirement. She is also Chief Investment Officer of Patient Capital Management, and a recognized leader in value investing.

McLemore has received multiple Sauren Gold medals for outstanding fund management (2019–2021).​ She was included in Baltimore’s “40 Under 40” in 2017, She has outperformed the S&P 500 YTD, and over 1-Year, 3-Years and since the funds inception (12/30/1999).

Recognized for her disciplined, opportunistic approach and her work/life balance as a fund manager and mother of three, this promises to be a wonderful conversation.

A few free tickets are still available. Here are the details:

What: Bloomberg City Spotlight: DC When: November 18th, 5:00 pm Format: Podcast Taping in front of a Live Audience Location: Phillips Collection

For those people interested in learning about how RWM works with clients or information about the event, reach out to us at Info AT RitholtzWealth.com.

Can’t wait to see you in D.C.