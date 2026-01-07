Michael Bloomberg: Building an Empire & Giving Away Billions

How did a layoff lead to a revolution in financial data? Mike Bloomberg shares the story behind the Bloomberg Terminal, lessons from serving as NYC Mayor, and his philosophy on risk-taking and leadership:

Step inside Bloomberg’s New York headquarters for a conversation with the man who built it all. Nicolai Tangen sits down with Michael Bloomberg to explore his journey from Wall Street to founding Bloomberg LP, his approach to leadership and risk-taking, and the values that fuel his extraordinary philanthropic work. Bloomberg shares stories of creating the Bloomberg Terminal, transforming New York City as mayor, and why he still works almost every day at 83. An insightful look at a life devoted to building, improving, and giving back.

I have been trying to get Mike on MY Podcast now for many years, but he is reluctant to show up on his own air…