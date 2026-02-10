10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Europe v America: Who’s Really Winning? A wonkish but important discussion (Paul Krugman)

• Finance in the Dark: The unregulated industry at the heart of the American economy (Phenomenal World)

• Data center builders thought farmers would willingly sell land, learn otherwise: Even in a fragile farm economy, million-dollar offers can’t sway dedicated farmers. (Ars Technica)

• The Looming Taiwan Chip Disaster: That Silicon Valley Has Long Ignored: If China invades Taiwan and cuts off its chip exports to American companies, the tech industry and the U.S. economy would be crippled. (New York Times)

• The Tax Nerd Who Bet His Life Savings Against DOGE: When an unusual opportunity opened in the prediction markets, Alan Cole took his chances. He just needed the government to be the government. (Wall Street Journal) NOTE: Betting your entire life savings for a 37% one time return is a terrible risk adjusted trade.

• Which piece of speculative fiction had the greatest single-day stock market impact? Oh, give my props to the writer. Price’s at an all-time low in the future. (Financial Times)

• Inside the Roberts Court and its Failures: The Chief Justice humiliated our Constitution when he offered a president a year-long you-don’t-need-to-obey-the constitution card before telling us the obvious about Trump’s illegal tariffs. (Lincoln Square)

• Training for New ICE Agents Is ‘Deficient’ and ‘Broken,’ Whistle-Blower Says: The former official appeared with congressional Democrats, who also released documents indicating significant reductions in instructional hours for recruits. (New York Times)

• How Covid Quietly Rewires the Brain: Researchers keep discovering more about the long-term neurological effects of SARS-CoV-2. Doctors call it Ondine’s curse—a catastrophic failure of the brain stem in which breathing no longer happens automatically, especially during sleep. It’s extremely rare, typically seen only in infants with genetic mutations or adults after severe trauma, and for a long time it wasn’t something doctors associated with viral infections. (Businessweek)

• How reading books regulates your nervous system: Books don’t just stimulate the mind — they trigger physiological changes throughout the body. (Big Think)