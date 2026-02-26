RWM Coming to San Francisco April 14-16

I am very excited to announce that RWM is coming to San Francisco, California, on April 14th.

Our relationship with the City by the Bay goes back to the early days when Josh, Kris, Michael and I would spend a few days here meeting clients. The tech center of the world is filled with amazing people, companies, and stories. We always had a great time in SF and looked forward to our trips.

But it’s been too long since we were here. I am very jazzed to be coming back to meet wth current and prospective clients, potential advisor hires, and others.

I will be doing several Master’s in Business Live on April 16 at the Bloomberg Pier 3 HQ/Auditorium. We have an outstanding lineup of guests; I’ll share more info as we get closer to the date.

Looking forward to seeing you in Fog City.

~~~

Seats are limited — reach out to us at RWM or Bloomberg for tickets.

For those people interested in learning about how RWM works with clients, or information about the event, reach out to us at Info AT RitholtzWealth.com.