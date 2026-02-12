MiB: Drew Warshaw, Democratic Candidate for New York State Comptroller

This week, I speak with Drew Warshaw, Democratic Candidate for New York State Comptroller. We discuss his role in building the World Trade Center after 9/11, his career in alternative energy, and why he is running for NY Comptroller.

We also dive into his thoughts on New York Pensions funds and the changes he’d make if elected. Warshaw wants to change thew 650 pricey asset managers the NYS Pension Plan uses and pivot more towards a broader lower cost indexing apporach to asset allocation and diversification.

He explains what is missing from the NYS Comptroller’s office: “Energy, imagination and urgency.”

(I’ll get up a transcript of our conversation shortly).

