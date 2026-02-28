MiB: Jeff Chang, President and Co-Founder of Vest

This week, I speak with Jeff Chang, President and Co-Founder of Vest. We discuss his journey into founding Vest and how he developed his views on the benefits of hedging via ETFs. We also talk about the creation of financial products geared towards hedging.

He explains how the largest issuer of structured notes was Lehman Brothers(!) and why Vest created a different firm without that same counterparty risk.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our bonus Masters in Business episode this coming week with Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital. We discuss his career, the current state of the Venture Capital space, and his new book,

Current Reading/Favorite Books