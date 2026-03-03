Paul Krugman in Conversation with Barry Ritholtz

I always have fun chatting with Paulie. I always find it amusing to be on the other side of the mic.

He wanted to discuss AI and markets in light of the Citrini Research post that caused such a fuss. He always asks thoughtful questions, and it was a fascinating conversation with Paul Krugman about Artificial Intelligence, Tariffs, and all sorts of fun stuff (and I got to teach him a few AI tricks).

Paulie the K’s public persona and who he is as a person are very far apart. He is a gentle soul, and widely misunderstood.

