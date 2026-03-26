Ritholtz Wealth Management Is Coming to San Francisco!   

Ritholtz Wealth Management is heading west. The week of April 16, 2026, our team will be in San Francisco to meet with clients and advisors. If you’re in the Bay Area and want to connect, we’d love to hear from you.

We’re also thrilled to announce a special live taping of Masters in Business, hosted at Bloomberg San Francisco (Pier 3, The Embarcadero). I sit down with Glen Kacher, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Light Street Capital, for an in-depth conversation about markets, technology investing, and what’s next for growth-oriented strategies. Glen has built one of the most respected technology-focused investment firms in the world, and this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

This is an invite-only event. Space is limited. If you’d like to attend, please reach out to us directly for details.

Seats are extremely limited — you must ask your RWM or Bloomberg contact for tickets.

Event Details

Date: April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 Location: Bloomberg San Francisco — Pier 3, The Embarcadero, Suite 101, San Francisco

Bloomberg San Francisco — Pier 3, The Embarcadero, Suite 101, San Francisco Guest: Glen Kacher, CIO & Founder, Light Street Capital

Glen Kacher, CIO & Founder, Light Street Capital Host: Barry Ritholtz

Barry Ritholtz Admission: Invite only

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For those of you interested in learning about how RWM works with clients or information about the event, reach out to us at Info AT RitholtzWealth.com