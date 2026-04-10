10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• It Was on Your Table Every Morning Growing Up. It’s Dying Before Our Eyes: Florida’s orange industry — long a breakfast-table staple — is collapsing, and no one in the state wants to face it. Deep in desiccated Southern groves, the powerhouse of American citrus is suffering a brutal, unrelenting decline. No one wants to face what that means. Who Killed the Florida Orange? (Slate)

• Private Assets May Be Coming to Your 401(k). You Should Know the Risks.: Tara Siegel Bernard on alternative investments — private credit, private equity, crypto — about to start appearing on 401(k) menus, with risks that aren’t fully priced in. (New York Times) see also U.S. Officials Try to Get a Grip on Risks Bubbling Inside Private Credit: The SEC is sending sweeping information requests to private-credit managers, targeting valuations, loan selection, and other practices. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Billionaire Math Geek Who Turned AI Into a Money-Printing Machine: Alex Gerko’s XTX Markets uses Nvidia chips and deep learning to forecast price moves — and print money at scale. (Wall Street Journal)

• 6 Tax Tips You Should Start Thinking About Now: Simple questions to ask year-round that can help you keep more of what you earn. (Morningstar)

• Warfare in a Box: Executive Outcomes and the making of the modern mercenary: How drone warfare commoditized killing at scale. The moral distance is now shorter and the supply chain is global. Placing profit over ideology, modern mercenaries are as at home in the boardroom as on the frontline. Their companies are registered in the appropriate tax haven, like the City of London, and operate through shell firms. (The Baffler)

• Where Did the Middle East Go? Satellite Imaging in the Fog of War: Planet Labs’ decision to restrict Middle East satellite imagery is raising questions within a multibillion-dollar industry about commercial independence and global accountability. (Businessweek) see also Putin’s High-Tech Russian Submarines Goad NATO Deep Below the Atlantic: The undersea cable game heats up — and NATO is still catching up to how much of the modern economy literally runs through cables at the bottom of the ocean. NATO is fighting back against Russia’s submarine threat in cat-and-mouse games reminiscent of the Cold War. (Bloomberg)

• Richard Feynman’s Notes For Self-Education: The great physicist’s approach to learning was as elegant as his physics — curiosity-driven, self-directed, and gloriously undisciplined. A masterclass in how to stay intellectually alive. (Noted)

• Rocket Science for Monkeys: Early disquisitions on language frequently puzzled over the question of how rational speech could have emerged from the non-speech of animal calls and cries, and Enlightenment treatises on the origins of speech sometimes proposed that iconic words might have been a halfway house.A review of recent work on animal communication and the origins of language. (London Review of Books)

• MAGA Is Increasingly Convinced the Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged: Conspiracy theories about the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting have ramped up in recent weeks as once steadfast Trump supporters turn on the president. As intra-MAGA criticism of Trump grows, the “it was staged” conspiracy is gaining real traction inside the movement. (Wired)

• The Interview Violence Shaped Charlize Theron. It Doesn’t Define Her: Lulu Garcia-Navarro’s long-form interview for The Interview. (New York Times)