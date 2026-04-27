“How Not to Invest” Paperback May 5!

The paperback of “How Not to Invest” will be released next week on May 5th!

It seems more relevant than ever lately, and I am excited to be out discussing it.

Here is the blurb from the publisher:

The bestselling guide to avoiding the mistakes that destroy wealth is coming to paperback on May 5. In this expanded, highly readable volume, Barry Ritholtz distills three decades of market experience into real-world stories, data-driven insights, and practical tools that help investors sidestep the bad ideas, misleading numbers, and self-sabotaging behaviors that ruin portfolios. Whether you are just getting started or managing substantial assets, How Not to Invest shows you how to identify common pitfalls, build a more resilient process, and become a better steward of your money by simply making fewer costly mistakes. Preorder the new paperback edition today wherever books are sold and be ready when it hits shelves on May 5.

Be sure to check it out!

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Want to bring “How Not to Invest” to your podcast, conference, or corporate event?

Reach out to Tina (tina.joell AT harriman-house.com) or Lucy (lucy.vincent AT harriman-house.com) to schedule a call to discuss.

Good investing should be boring, but reading about it doesn’t have to be!