10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Pixar’s $6 Billion Lunch: In 1994, the Pixar team had a work lunch that created ideas for 6 films (which have grossed $6 billion at the box office). (Trung Phan)

• How Eli Lilly Got Huge By Making Us Thin Dave Ricks steered the 150-year-old drug giant to a $1 trillion market cap. Can he defeat pharma’s boom and bust cycle? Bloomberg’s companion feature on the weight-loss gold rush reshaping a 150-year-old drugmaker. The other half of the Lilly story. (Businessweek) see also What’s the deal with … microdosing Ozempic? Microdosing of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic has gone viral, with online advocates claiming reduced side effects and lower costs than standard prescriptions. Medical experts warn there’s no scientific evidence supporting microdosing, and the term “microdose” lacks a clear definition in the medical community. For those who choose to take low-dose GLP-1s, a medical expert also advises seeking out continuous, certified care. (Los Angeles Times)

• He Runs the World’s Biggest Sovereign Wealth Fund, but His Podcast Made Him Famous: He manages Norway’s trillion-plus and somehow finds time to interview CEOs for a hit show. Nicolai Tangen wanted to raise the profile of Norway’s $2.1 trillion oil fund and change corporate behavior, but he may have helped embroil it in a geopolitical tangle. An unusually likeable profile of a very serious job. Nicolai Tangen wanted to raise the profile of Norway’s $2.1 trillion oil fund and change corporate behavior, but he may have helped embroil it in a geopolitical tangle. (New York Times)

• Semiquincententacles: The US grip on markets on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Behold the Aquilaceph, half-bald eagle and half-octopus. On the semiquincentennial 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, this imaginary beast is a metaphor for the continued US grip on financial markets. In this special issue we look at the details: US reserve currency status, capital flows, the much anticipated but still unprofitable “Sell America” trade, US corporate profitability and productivity in the age of AI, investing in Security & Resilience, equity market concentration, energy independence and the revival of the US IPO market. ( (Eye On The Market; Michael Cembalest, J.P. Morgan Asset Management)

• A Philosophy of Home: The household is a community, as much as the state, and ancient philosophy had much more to say about it than we think. (Aeon)

• The U.S. Went to War to Take Away Iran’s Superweapon. It Gave Iran a New One. Trump lost the country. The U.S. lost a half-hearted war. Israel lost an ally. The Middle East lost the illusion of security. Asia lost growth. Global trade lost a dependable artery. Thompson on the law of unintended consequences, wartime edition. A bracing counter-narrative to the mission-accomplished framing. Trump lost the country. The U.S. lost a half-hearted war. Israel lost an ally. The Middle East lost the illusion of security. Asia lost growth. Global trade lost a dependable artery. (Derek Thompson) see also How Iran Devastated an American Naval Base—and Caused a U.S. Recalculation: Satellite imagery reveals for the first time the extent of what Iran destroyed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The strike on Bahrain that reset Washington’s assumptions. Hard reporting on a war whose consequences keep widening. (Wall Street Journal)

• Who Is America’s Homer? If England has Shakespeare, Spain has Cervantes, Italy has Dante, and Russia has Pushkin, then who do we have? Do we have a great poet who captures the American spirit, the American story, the American identity? We asked a posse of authors and poets to send us their votes. Plough asks who, if anyone, plays the role of national epic poet for the United States. The candidates are predictable; the discussion is sharper. (Plough)

• Paradise Revisited: What Darwin saw in the Galápagos. The Galápagos Islands owe their place on rich travelers’ bucket lists to the vision of them as an unfallen Eden, touted as “the laboratory of evolution” that inspired Charles Darwin to write “On the Origin of Species.” When he visited, humans’ presence here was limited to whalers, buccaneers, and political prisoners. Today, more than 300,000 people visit the archipelago each year. Every tourist desperate to see an untouched paradise is part of a constant influx that risks despoiling the very thing they came to see. (The Atlantic)

• How a single atom contains the entire quantum: Universe By probing the Universe on atomic scales and smaller, we can reveal the entirety of the Standard Model, and with it, the quantum Universe. Ethan Siegel walks through why a single hydrogen atom encodes most of quantum mechanics in miniature. Pedagogically lovely. By probing the Universe on atomic scales and smaller, we can reveal the entirety of the Standard Model, and with it, the quantum Universe. (Big Think) see also A Dark Dimension Could Link Two of the Universe’s Great Unknowns: Recent observations suggest that dark energy is changing over time. Theorists wonder if dark matter is, too. Quanta on a theory that ties dark matter to dark energy through an extra, very thin dimension. Reliably the best physics writing going. (Quanta Magazine)

• Sports Have Made Us Insane: From Knicks snobs gatekeeping fandom to the nastiness of UFC, GQ columnist Chris Black wonders what it is about sports that brings out the crazy in us. On fandom, gambling, and the takeover of every waking hour by the discourse. A diagnosis a lot of us will recognize from the mirror. (GQ)