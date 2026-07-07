10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday reads:

• Are Humanoid Robots Ready to Be Deployed?: The New Yorker asks whether humanoid robots are actually ready for real work. The demos are dazzling; the deployment numbers, less so. (The New Yorker)

• Why Small-Cap Stocks Are Beating the S&P 500: The long-suffering small caps finally have a moment, and Barron’s names the vehicles. A rotation worth watching after years of mega-cap dominance. (Barron’s)

• A Viral NYT Story Says Remote Work Makes Us Depressed. It’s Wrong.: The Times ran a splashy piece linking remote work to depression. The methodology doesn’t hold up. A careful debunking of a story that confirmed what bosses wanted to hear. (Two Percent)

• Michael Saylor’s Strategy Is Trapped by Its Own Broken Bitcoin Math: The bitcoin hoarder created a bespoke valuation metric that ignores market realities. The WSJ digs into the circular logic of Strategy’s (née MicroStrategy’s) Bitcoin treasury model. The math only works if the price keeps going up. Guess what? (Wall Street Journal)

• Nearly a Million Investors Lost a Total of $3.8 Billion on Trump Crypto Coin: A report from a cryptocurrency analytics firm details how those who bought the Trump memecoin have fared, with most retail investors having lost money while sophisticated traders did better. The memecoin math: the house wins, the fans don’t. It’s the same lopsided ledger. (New York Times) see also Trump Made $1 Billion on Crypto Deals While His Fans Lost a Fortune: Roughly two-thirds of investors in the president’s memecoin are currently in the red. The WSJ tallies the billion-dollar haul against the supporters left holding the bag. Same story, more zeros. (Wall Street Journal)

• The covert U.S.-China battle to make chatbots leak their secrets: American tech firms say rivals are forcing their chatbots to act as tutors to make Chinese AI smarter. (Washington Post)

• When The Machines Deserve Our Consideration: We will never know for sure if AI can be conscious. A neuroscientist argues that we shouldn’t wait for proof to decide how to treat it. (Noema)

• Why It All Makes Sense: The Psychology and Sociology Behind What We’re Watching. This isn’t the article that tells you something is wrong. You already know that. This is the one that tells you why it isn’t crazy…why the leader’s behavior…the follower’s certainty…the lie that won’t die…no matter how many times you correct it, all of it is documented…studied…and predictable. Not a glitch. A pattern. And patterns…can be recognized before they finish playing out. That’s not a small thing to gatekeep behind a subscription. (Jack Hopkins Now)

• Good News! Turns Out the Earth Will Never Be Swallowed by the Sun: Wired with some long-horizon good news: the Earth will never be swallowed by the Sun. Everything else this week, less reassuring. (Wired)

• At 82, Keith Richards Isn’t Done Yet: ‘If It’s a Matter of Energy, We’ve Got It’ The rock legend isn’t ruling out a tour next year. (Wall Street Journal)