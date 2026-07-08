10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning reads:

• The 20 highest-paying jobs in America? Doctors, doctors, more doctors. Doctors earn more than any other broad category of worker, according to federal data: More than engineers. More than computer scientists. More, even, than lawyers. To find a better-paid group than doctors, economists say, you have to drill down to elite subcategories, such as corporate CEOs and law partners. The average partner at a large firm earns more than $1.4 million a year. The typical S&P 500 CEO pulled down $17 million in 2024. Med school remains the trade of kings. (USA Today)

• This Will Have Been a Golden Age for Investors: Kyla Scanlon makes the case that we’re living through an extraordinary period for capital markets—and most people are too anxious to notice. (Kyla Scanlon) see also Active vs. Passive Fund Performance: When Do Active Managers Win? While passive funds dominated in 2025, strong active investing opportunities still exist. (Morningstar)

• Chevy built an all-American EV truck — why is nobody buying it? The Silverado EV drives, well, almost like a car. Yet the bed is massive, its frunk, cavernous. The back seat has enough room for me to cross my cursedly long legs, and the cabin is quiet. It’ll power your house in case of a hurricane, and it’ll haul, tow, and navigate down the freeway without a finger on the steering wheel. Plus it travels over 400 miles on a charge. That should be a dream combination for an American pickup lover. What happens when product, price, and politics collide. (TechCrunch)

• About Those High Egg Prices (The Washington Monthly Was Right): Much of the press believed The 2022-25 spike in egg prices was mere supply and demand. Now that the industry has settled with DOJ and state AGs, our suspicions proved warranted. that dominant egg corporations may be manipulating a price index tied to most commercial egg contracts. On Monday, the Department of Justice and a group of bipartisan state attorneys general agreed. They concluded a months-long investigation into companies like Cal-Maine, alleging that these corporations colluded to exploit the bird flu crisis and drive up egg prices, cheating consumers. Cal-Maine, Hickman’s Egg Ranch, and Versova will donate 53 million eggs to food banks and pay up to $3.3 million to state attorneys general. (Washington Monthly)

• Always-On AI Is Coming: Quiet, My Exoself : Someday real soon, most of us — starting with young adults — will carry an always-on AI. This agent will help us navigate our journeys, answer our questions, tutor and teach us new skills, remember people we have met before, remind us of what we once knew before, offer advice and recommendations, do simple errands, and remember everything we say and do. Before long, it will know us better than we know ourselves. It will be our exoself. Kevin Kelly on quieting the exoself — the digital shadow that follows us everywhere and won’t shut up. (Kevin Kelly)

• This little blue dot on your phone is revolutionary: U.S. policy used to jam up GPS. Now, those signals beam into your pocket. WaPo on the little blue dot: GPS on your phone is quietly one of the most revolutionary technologies ever shipped. (Washington Post)

• What’s inside the one bill Trump most desperately wants to become law: A sweeping set of national requirements for voters. An empowered DHS. What would happen if the SAVE America Act passed? (Vox) see also Supreme Court’s dramatic moves will reshape elections — and give the GOP a midterm boost: The timing and speed of the justices’ moves are all but unprecedented in recent years, legal experts said. Republicans are expected to reap the most rewards. WaPo on the Supreme Court’s election-law rulings and how they tilt the midterm map toward one party. Structural advantages compound. (Washington Post)

• As the Pentagon stays quiet, AP reconstructs a US strike that killed over 100 Iranian children: The Feb. 28 attack on a primary school in southeastern Iran was the deadliest reported strike in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran (Washington Post)

• Six Years After the First COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, Billions of Doses Clarify Their Protection and Rare Risks: Learn how mRNA vaccines work, why serious risks remain rare, and how the technology could be used beyond COVID-19. (Discover) see also CDC Won’t Publish Report Showing COVID Shots Cut Likelihood of Hospital Visits: A CDC report on vaccine effectiveness, previously delayed by agency leadership, is now being blocked from publication entirely. (Washington Post)

• The United States’ dream didn’t die. It was overturned: The red card wasn’t overturned; that would have required admitting an error. The suspension was put on suspension, through the magic of a clause buried in the organization’s disciplinary code. Initially, FIFA announced the decision in such a skeletal manner that the world knew it was hiding a body. On match day, Trump stood before reporters at the White House, and after trying to deflect his role, he talked until it was clear that he applied pressure. The Athletic on the U.S. World Cup exit to Belgium — the dream didn’t die, it was overturned. (The Athletic)