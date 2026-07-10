10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• The Public Is the Exit: The words “initial public offering” make it sound like the public is getting in at the beginning. That may have been true a long time ago. Companies used to go public because they needed money to build factories, hire workers and expand the business. Public investors helped fund the next stage of growth. Today, most of that happens before the company ever reaches the stock market. TrendLabs on the late-stage private market playbook — companies staying private until the growth is extracted, then dumping shares on retail via IPO. The public markets have become the exit, not the destination. (TrendLabs).

• Judges Can Void a Tariff. They Can’t Rebuild Our Reputation. The Trump administration finalized new Section 301 tariffs on dozens of trading partners, ranging from 10 to 12.5 percent, perfectly timed to take effect as the temporary global tariff of 10 percent under Section 122 expires. The basis for these new tariffs is a five-month investigation into whether those countries have done enough to keep goods made with forced labor out of their supply chains. The Daily Economy on the lasting damage — courts can strike down the tariffs, but the reliability premium America spent 80 years building is gone. (The Daily Economy) see also Tariffs, Yet Again: All 60 country-specific “Determinations of Action” are identical boilerplate. Each is a single paragraph, and the template is word-for-word the same — only the country name, the rate (10% or 12.5%), and the cross-references change. No country-specific evidence, no discussion of any particular economy’s laws, enforcement record, or forced-labor exposure appears. Somehow, every major trading partner qualifies for tariffs — which is the reveal that this is not specific to any one nation’s behaviors. The Big Picture on the latest round of tariff whiplash — the market has learned to price the chaos, but the underlying damage to planning and investment keeps compounding. (The Big Picture)

• What makes a woman a witch? Financial independence: Women aren’t being burnt at the stake any more, but there is still risk and violence implicit in the label ‘witch.’ The Guardian on the historical pattern — witchcraft accusations tracked women’s economic autonomy. The women burned were disproportionately the ones with property. (The Guardian)

• The Degens are Winning in Oil ETFs: I want to cop to something. I have, on more than one occasion, dismissed the entire class of investors who trade ETFs short-term as “degens.” I didn’t invent the moniker. I started hearing it from friends who were aggressively trading crypto, self-referentially. But sometimes, the degens are right. They have been about oil. The attraction to make short-term market bets is real. When you think what everyone knows is wrong, it’s tempting to place a bet. And while Kalshi and Polymarket may be better venues for “someone is wrong on the internet” proof-trading, ETFs offer clean, efficient ways to lose your money too. Short-term market betting has fully colonized the ETF space. When you think everyone is wrong, it’s tempting to place a bet — and leveraged oil funds are a clean, efficient way to lose your money. (ETF.com)

• ‘Falling apart’: Trump’s Boeing deal hits turbulence with Beijing: China’s demands for parts and service guarantees to avoid the impact of possible future U.S. export restrictions has stymied a purchase agreement. (Politico)

• Stop Pathologizing Ordinary Life: Could our preoccupation with mental health be part of the problem? Not every bad day is depression. Not every nervous moment is anxiety. The New York Times opinion piece pushes back on the medicalization of normal human experience. (New York Times)

• Nobody’s born a minimalist: The joy & humor of surrealism. Plus, a new jewelry crafter, DIY sandal kits, reworked vintage tees & more. Blackbird Spyplane on how minimalism is a luxury belief that requires having had enough stuff to decide you don’t want it. The aesthetic of less is available only to those who’ve already had more. (Blackbird Spyplane)

• Unreleased Documentary Footage Captures Graham’s Obsessive Push for Iran War: A filmmaker followed the senator over the past three years, chronicling his relationship with Trump and Netanyahu. Surprisingly, it was Graham that drove the push into Iran, not Trump… Lindsey Graham on camera, relentlessly pushing Netanyahu toward war with Iran. The Wall Street Journal obtained footage that shows the senator’s role was far more active than previously known. (Wall Street Journal)

• How Netanyahu Lost America: The prime minister, a self-styled expert on the U.S., has shattered his country’s standing. The Atlantic traces the Israeli prime minister’s long arc from indispensable ally to strategic liability — and how his decisions cost Israel the one relationship it couldn’t afford to lose. (The Atlantic)

•‘Ted Lasso’ Was Finished. Then Jason Sudeikis Had an Epiphany: The Hollywood Reporter on the show’s unexpected fourth season — what changed Sudeikis’s mind and whether the magic can survive the return. As Apple TV’s game-changing hit returns for a never-supposed-to-happen fourth season, THR goes deep with the cast and creators on the off-field drama — and on-brand hope — that made it possible. (Hollywood Reporter)