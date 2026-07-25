MiB: Lori Heinel, Global Chief Investment Officer at State Street Investment Management

This week, I speak with Lori Heinel, Global Chief Investment Officer at State Street Investment Management. We discuss her unlikely journey from majoring in religious studies at Princeton to working in finance and investing.

She tells us about her role as CIO at State Street and how she balances active and passive management views. The case for private markets’ involvements in 401(k)s also comnes up as how Lori sees AI affecting her business managing trillions of dollars worth of assets.

Lori’s current reading includes two by Ron Chernow: “The House of Morgan: An American Banking Dynasty and the Rise of Modern Finance” and “Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller, Sr.” as well as “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday..

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.