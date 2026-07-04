MiB: Mamoon Hamid, Kleiner Perkins on AI Investing

This week, I speak with Kleiner Perkins partner Mamoon Hamid. We discuss Mamoon’s thoughts on the AI revolution and his approach to early AI investing. Mamoon also breaks down how he became an early investor in giants like Slack and Figma, and how the firm assesses the investments they missed.

He explains how Kleiner Perkins pivoted towards earlier-stage seed investments.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our bonus Masters in Business this coming next week with McKeel Hagerty, CEO/Chairman of Hagerty Specialty Insurance. He transformed a family specialty-insurance agency into an enthusiast-driven platform focused on collectible cars, events, valuation data, and auctions. HGTY is now a public company that insures everything from classic cars to boats, trucks, tractors, and military vehicles for over 2.8M collectors.