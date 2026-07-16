I have been busy on a few projects, most of which are wrapping up. Blogging has been light, but I have some fun things teed up in the near future.

I wanted to come out of hiding to share a few recent media m entions of “How Not to Invest,” along with a broader list of summer reading.

The 7 Best Investing Psychology Books from Next Book included HNTI, plus the latest work from my colleagues Ben Carlson (Risk & Reward) and Nick Magiulli (Just Keep Buying). Along with those three, the top 7 list also includes Nudge by Nobel laureate Richard Thaler; Thinking in Bets by Annie Duke, Fooled by Randomness by Nassim Taleb and Trading in the Zone by Mark Douglas.

The other mention was from Jason Zweig of the WSJ. His Summer Reading List has a dozen books worth your time this summer.

In addition to “How Not to Invest,” it includes Robin Wigglesworth, A Fabulous Debt: The Epic Story of How Bonds Built the Modern World; Joseph Moore, How to Get Rich in American History; Morgan Housel,The Art of Spending Money and Alex Edmans, The Madness of Markets: Why Smart Investors Make Crazy Decisions and How to Exploit Them.

A lot of good choices! I have the Wigglesworth and Moore books on my desk, queued up for my hammock reading…

Sources:

Best Investing Psychology Books: 7 for Managing Your Own Behavior

NextBookList, July 19, 2026

A Summer Reading List

by Jason Zweig

Wall Street Journal, July 14, 2026