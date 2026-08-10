10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• ‘A Deal Written in Pencil’: Tariffs Are Erasing America’s Credibility: David Hebert on the lesson Mark Carney says Canada drew from 18 months of dealing with Washington, after the US slapped a 50% tariff on $20 billion of Canadian goods. (The Daily Economy)) see also Wiped Out: US Faces Surging Toilet Paper Prices amid Trade War with Canada: Lauren Aratani on Carney’s vow to match US tariffs “dollar for dollar.” (The Guardian)

• The Government Report That Made Me Stop Trusting Our Statistical Agencies: Jared Bernstein has spent years waving people off this degree of mistrust. He writes that he no longer can. (Jared Bernstein)

• Bitcoin Treasury Companies Shed $80bn in Value as Business Model Unwinds: Nikou Asgari on an FT analysis of the 50 largest corporate bitcoin holders — combined market cap down from $150bn in July 2025 to $67bn today.(Financial Times) see also Bitcoin Is Great (For Systemic Theft of Aid Money): Robin Wigglesworth on a new NBER paper that uses on-chain data to trace exactly where the money went. Jamie Dimon’s acerbic list of bitcoin’s use cases holds up better than its defenders would like. (Financial Times)

• Logging In Was Never Supposed to Be This Complicated: Will Oremus on password managers, passkeys, and the tyranny of the two-factor-authentication code. (The Atlantic)

• The Teaser Period: Why the AI Boom Is Built to Break: Groundbreaker rewinds to summer 2006, when prices had risen for a decade, delinquencies were near record lows, spreads were tight, and the securitization machine hummed. Ask a trading desk then whether the mortgage market was months from seizing and most would have laughed. Trillions in compute commitments come due in 2027–2028. The hidden mechanics reveal how the AI boom breaks, and when. (Groundbreaker) see also Wiggleswroth: This Is How the A.I. Debt Binge Sinks the Economy: In other words, if 2025’s A.I. frenzy was merely bonkers, we are now entering the territory of bonkers squared — or perhaps even bonkers cubed. Robin Wigglesworth on the hyperscalers’ borrowing spree — if 2025’s AI frenzy was merely bonkers, we are now entering the territory of bonkers squared, or perhaps bonkers cubed. (New York Times)

• A State Gave Sheriffs 20% of Its Opioid Settlement Cash. We Followed the Money: Aneri Pattani on Louisiana sheriffs spending millions in settlement funds on law enforcement gear rather than treatmentt (Stat)

• They Dedicated Their Lives to Teaching. Then the Deepfakes Started: Caroline Haskins on teachers like Luis DeSantiago, whose likeness turned up in AI-generated photos circulating among students on social media. The deepfake epidemic in schools is affecting more than students. Four teachers tell WIRED about becoming targets of sexualized, AI-generated content—and how difficult it was to find accountability. (Wired)

• America Has 3 Billion Words of Legal Code Riddled With ‘Policy Sludge’: Outdated rules are gumming up governments across the country. Daniel E. Ho of Stanford: the Fed still sends Congress an annual report on the Presidential $1 Coin Program, years after the coins stopped being minted for circulation. Federal law demands it. (Washington Post)

• Josh Shapiro is battling RFK Jr. over measles, and the politics are getting messy: Rachel Roubein on the heated call between the Pennsylvania governor and the health secretary, minutes before Shapiro announced two measles-related deaths. A feud between the Pennsylvania governor and health secretary sparked by this week’s reports of measles-related deaths laid bare the increasingly polarized politics of public health. (Washington Post) see also RFK Jr Lied in Senate Confirmation Hearings, Newly Revealed Documents Indicate: Michelle R. Smith on letters obtained by the Guardian and AP contradicting the health secretary’s sworn testimony that his 2019 Samoa visit had “nothing to do with vaccines.”Letters obtained by Guardian and AP contradict testimony that 2019 visit to Samoa had ‘nothing to do with vaccines’ (The Guardian)

• Dolphins and other lovers: The Andoque of the Amazon know what we have forgotten: the forest’s most beautiful creatures are also its most dangerous (Aeon)