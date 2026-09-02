$150 Trillion Global Economy (2030)

I am a sucker for infographics like these:

In 2025, Global GDP hit an all-time high of $118.4 trillion — about $14,406 per person worldwide.

To reach $150T by 2030 — 26.7% higher than where we are now — would require 4 years of gains averaging 4.86%. Any combination of nominal growth plus inflation gets us there. 3% annual GDP growth with a 2% inflation rate hits $150T in 2030.

China, which was half of the US GDP not too long ago, is now 68.9% of our economy’s size; Europe, at $37 trillion, is about the same size as the United States’ economy.

$150 trillion is not a reach, and at current growth and inflation rates, if sustained, the world would reach $300 trillion sometime in 2044…

Source:

World Economic Outlook via Visual Capitalist